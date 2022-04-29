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AMB ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL HOUSING

Signature(s)

Montant
145 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Espagne : 145 000 000 €
Aménagement urbain : 145 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
18/11/2022 : 145 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
11/06/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AMB ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL HOUSING
Projet apparenté
SOCIAL & AFFORDABLE HOUSING PL SPAIN

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
29 avril 2022
Statut
Référence
Signé | 18/11/2022
20210486
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
AMB ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL HOUSING
AREA METROPOLITANA DE BARCELONA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 145 million
EUR 200 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Construction of energy-efficient social and affordable housing units for rent in the Barcelona Metropolitan Area.

The project aims to increase the supply of new social and affordable housing for rent, thereby providing greater housing options with high-quality and energy-efficient accommodation for low- and medium-income households and vulnerable groups, thus improving tenants' quality of life, promoting greater social inclusion, and enhancing the flexibility and functioning of the housing market.

Additionnalité et impact

This Project concerns an investment loan to support investments in social and affordable housing for rent in the Barcelona Metropolitan area. The Project meets UN Sustainable Development Goals, various EU Sustainable Urban Development goals and Energy Efficiency targets, and metropolitan housing objectives. It addresses a number of externalities and sub-optimal investment flows. The Project will increase the supply of new social and affordable housing for rent, thereby providing greater housing options with high quality and energy efficient accommodation for low and medium income households and vulnerable groups. Thus, improving tenant's quality of life, promoting greater social inclusion, and enhancing the flexibility and functioning of the housing market.

 

EIB is supporting with long-term finance this operation. Other

financiers do not match the terms and conditions offered, in particular the

long tenor, long availability period, long grace periods and flexible drawdown

conditions are features aligned with the project implementation and economic

life of the financed asset. These will allow the promoter to maintain a sound

and balanced financial structure.

The Bank's non-financial contribution entails the potential

crowding in of other financiers based on recent experience with similar

projects.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The Spanish Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Law (Environmental Law 6/2001), is compliant with EU Directives. Given the nature, location and size of the schemes included in this operation, none of them is subject to an EIA, nor requires an assessment under the EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. In addition, all buildings included in the project comply with the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive 2010/31/EU, as transposed into the Spanish legislation.

AMB is governed by the provisions of Law 9/2017 of 8th November, on Public Sector Contracts transposing Directives 2014/23/EU and 2014/24/EU of 26th February 2014 into Spanish law.

Documents liés
11/06/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AMB ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL HOUSING
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
SOCIAL & AFFORDABLE HOUSING PL SPAIN

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AMB ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL HOUSING
Date de publication
11 Jun 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
151232202
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20210486
Secteur(s)
Aménagement urbain
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
11/06/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AMB ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL HOUSING
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
AMB ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL HOUSING
Fiche technique
AMB ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL HOUSING
Projet apparenté
SOCIAL & AFFORDABLE HOUSING PL SPAIN

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

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Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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