AFRIGREEN DEBT FUND

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Debt fund to finance companies and assets that contribute to improved access to electricity using solar photovoltaic (PV) in sub-Saharan Africa.
The fund will provide loans to finance solar PV distributed generation projects in Central and West Africa with a primary focus on Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, Ghana, Mali, Cameroon. The fund will be primarily targeting the countries where grid is unreliable and electricity prices are high. The fund will offer capital in the form of project finance and asset-based debt facilities. The fund aims to build a diversified portfolio of 20-30 investments with an average ticket size of USD 4 million.
Through an investment in the Fund EIB will i) address the market gap related to the scarcity of financing for small to mid-sized greenfield RE projects in CWA region, ii) support a first-time team to raise their first fund and iii) in cooperation with an established fund manager promote the build-up of an investment platform focusing on RE investments in Africa. The role of EIB in crowding-in institutional investors to support the Fund would be important, given the perceived risk profile of the Fund's investment strategy from institutional investors' perspective. Therefore, an EIB investment would provide strong signalling support from a credible international investor with experience in the RE space and CWA region, in the absence of which the Fund would probably have difficulties reaching a first closing at minimum fund size. An EIB commitment to the Fund would also ensure the adoption of best practices in areas of sustainable development and ESG.
The Fund addresses market failures that hinder the scale-up of access to clean energy, stemming in particular from positive externalities from greenhouse gas emission reductions. This will result in a significant improvement in the economic environment and living conditions, reducing the use of polluting and expensive back-up solutions (e.g. diesel) with better and more reliable renewable energy supply at a lower cost.
The Bank will require that the fund manager ensures that all investments are compliant with EIB social and environmental standards and guidelines. The capacity of the fund manager to assess and monitor environmental and social impact and risks of the individual investments to the satisfaction of the Bank will be further assessed during appraisal.
The Bank will require the fund to ensure that all EIB-eligible investments are implemented in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.