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ALBA LEASING LOAN FOR SME AND MIDCAPS VII

Signature(s)

Montant
393 900 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Italie : 393 900 000 €
Lignes de crédit : 393 900 000 €
Date(s) de signature
12/11/2021 : 180 000 000 €
12/11/2021 : 213 900 000 €

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
24 mars 2022
Statut
Référence
Signé | 12/11/2021
20210473
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ALBA LEASING LOAN FOR SME AND MIDCAPS VII
ALBA LEASING SPA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 394 million
not applicable
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Dedicated EIB loan for financing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in the industry, services, tourism and agriculture sectors via long-term leasing schemes. This operation will also contribute to support the recovery in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis, as a large portion of the new SME portfolio (estimated around 60%) will originate in severely affected regions: Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia Romagna.

The proposed financing operation aims to support and increase SME access to finance in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis. The quick mobilisation of SME financing is strategic considering their high contribution to the country's economic growth and to sustain employment.

Additionnalité et impact


The operation, in the form of a true sale securitisation, will provide funding and capital optimisation to the promoter Alba Leasing (Alba) with the aim to generate additional lending to Italian SMEs and MidCaps. The ad-hoc capital optimization provided would increase the Promoter's credit capacity and allow for the origination of new leasing contracts to Final Beneficiaries with favorable conditions thanks to the Transfer of Financial Advantage (ToFA). The intermediary Alba Leasing has long track record of implementing EIB products and allocating EIB loans as per previous operations. The proposed operation addresses the market failure related to SMEs and Mid-caps' access to finance in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. The operation is expected to mitigate the financial constraints for this market segment and help viable companies to survive the economic crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This operation will respond to the suboptimal investment situation in the securitisation market. The securitisation market has significantly contracted in the context of the COVID-19 crisis. The demand of private investors, especially for the riskier tranches has dried out, hence putting further constraints on the capital of financial institutions in this challenging environment. Unlocking and reactivating this market through EIB Group participation is critical to allow financial institutions to continue lending to SMEs and Mid-caps. Through this transaction, the EIB will consolidate the securitisation market in Italy also to Non Banking Financial Institutions (NBFIs).

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Clause de non-responsabilité

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