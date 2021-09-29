BRANDENBURG COVID-19 VACCINATION AND TESTING

Fiche récapitulative
The Bank's loan will finance the state of Brandenburg's expenditure for its COVID-19 vaccination and testing programme.
The objective of the project is to support the state of Brandenburg's COVID-19 vaccination and testing programme.
The Bank's loan will finance the German federal state of Brandenburg's expenditure for its COVID-19 vaccination programme as well as for COVID-19 testing activities in schools and childcare facilities and for complementary services like IT, logistics, communication or public awareness campaigns. The project addresses the sub-optimal investment situation in the European health sector due to market failures originating from the public goods nature of health sector investments and the large externalities they generate. The project is expected to generate a range of economic and social benefits. By providing an effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the project responds effectively to the health care needs of the relevant population of the region. The project responds to the Bank's policy objective "Innovation, digital and human capital" (Health) objective. An efficient distribution of vaccinations and testing facilities will allow a continuation of economic activities, which will contribute to the region's economic sustainability. The Bank's 20-year loan to Brandenburg's promotional bank Investitionsbank des Landes Brandenburg (ILB) provides an important contribution to the financing of Brandenburg's unexpected expenses related to the pandemic. The loan provides flexible disbursement, interest rate and repayment arrangements and contributes to the diversification and stability of ILB's funding base.
The project concerns operational and capital expenditures that are expected to be carried out in the Promoter's existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. It is expected that the project will bear wider benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EC and/or 2014/23/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.