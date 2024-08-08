EDUCATION MONTPELLIER

The project concerns the renovation, extension and new construction of public pre-primary and primary education facilities in the city of Montpellier. Such investments will accelerate the modernisation of teaching and learning environments and practices in pre-primary and primary education, which is then expected to translate into quality improvements, creating positive externalities with significant benefits in the short and long term, mainly in terms of skills development and upgrading but also improved social cohesion and economic growth. Additionally, the investments targeting climate change mitigation will also have positive externalities, as they contribute to the construction of a more sustainable future.





The Project contributes to the EIB's "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" Public Policy Goal and "Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability" cross-cutting objective. It is fully aligned with the objectives of the EU's European Education Area 2025 initiative and with the national, regional and municipal priorities in education. In particular, the Project contributes to the city's strategic education plan "Plan école 2030". Furthermore, 100% of the Project's investments support the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion.





The EIB financing attractive terms and conditions (long maturity, long availability / grace periods, flexible interest rates / disbursements / repayments) cannot be found on the market. In addition, the Bank financing helps diversify the borrower funding structure and lower its average cost of funding