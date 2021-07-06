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S6 TRI-CITY RING ROAD

Signature(s)

Montant
240 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Pologne : 240 000 000 €
Transports : 240 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
28/10/2021 : 240 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
20/07/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - S6 TRI-CITY RING ROAD - STRESZCZENIE NIESPECJALISTYCZNE
Related public register
20/07/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - S6 TRI-CITY RING ROAD - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO - 2013
Related public register
21/09/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - S6 TRI-CITY RING ROAD
Communiqués associés
Pologne : BGK reçoit 240 millions d’EUR de la BEI destinés à la construction d’un périphérique autour de Gdańsk, Gdynia et Sopot sur la côte de la Baltique

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
6 juillet 2021
Statut
Référence
Signé | 28/10/2021
20210389
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
S6 TRI-CITY RING ROAD
MINISTRY OF INFRASTRUCTURE / GDDKIA - REPUBLIC OF POLAND
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 240 million
EUR 497 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Construction of a 37.5 km beltway around the metropolitan area of three Polish cities - Gdansk, Gdynia and Sopot.

Being located on the comprehensive Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), the project has a large-scale, supra-regional and cross-border linking function. It promotes overarching objectives of the European Union, such as the proper functioning of the EU market and the development of connections in the Baltic Sea region. As a part of the Gdansk southern bypass, the project aims to improve connections, vehicle traffic and environmental conditions in the area formed by three Polish cities - Gdansk, Gdynia and Sopot. The project is located in a Less Developed Region and will improve road traffic conditions in the corridor. The investment is essential for improving the efficiency of the road connection to the Gdynia and Gdansk ports from the north-west regions of Poland. The expected economic benefits include time savings and vehicle operating cost reductions for road users due to enhanced road infrastructure capacity. The project may also offer some modest safety and environmental benefits to be assessed.

Additionnalité et impact

The Project is located on the Comprehensive TEN-T Network in a Cohesion region of Poland. The Project addresses the market/network failures related to accessibility and is essential for improving the efficiency of the road connections in the Tri-City (metropolitan area consisting of Gdynia, Sopot and Gdansk) area and improving access to Gdynia and Gdansk ports. It forms part of the broader S6 route development, connecting Szczecin and Gdansk along the Baltic coastline of Poland with an expressway standard road, thereby improving port accessibility and market integration. The Project concerns construction of an approximately 31 km long section of a new 2x2 lanes S6 expressway and a 7 km long bypass of Zukowo town. The EIB is an important partner for both the Borrower and the Promoter (General Directorate for National Roads and Motorways, "GDDKiA"), for its financial contribution towards improving the network of Polish roads and motorways. The terms and conditions of the EIB loan, notably in terms of long tenor (up to 30 years), appropriate disbursement conditions and advantageous financial terms will contribute substantially to increasing the financial flexibility and investment capacity of GDDKiA. The Bank's contribution will therefore facilitate the completion of the Project on favourable terms and in a timely manner.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring a full environmental impact assessment (EIA) procedure. EIA studies have been completed and the Competent Authorities have issued Environmental Decisions. The compliance of the project with the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC will be reviewed at appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, where applicable), as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Documents liés
20/07/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - S6 TRI-CITY RING ROAD - STRESZCZENIE NIESPECJALISTYCZNE
20/07/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - S6 TRI-CITY RING ROAD - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO - 2013
21/09/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - S6 TRI-CITY RING ROAD
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Pologne : BGK reçoit 240 millions d’EUR de la BEI destinés à la construction d’un périphérique autour de Gdańsk, Gdynia et Sopot sur la côte de la Baltique

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - S6 TRI-CITY RING ROAD - STRESZCZENIE NIESPECJALISTYCZNE
Date de publication
20 Jul 2021
Langue
Bosniaque
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
144212677
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210389
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - S6 TRI-CITY RING ROAD - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO - 2013
Date de publication
20 Jul 2021
Langue
Bosniaque
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
144211101
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210389
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - S6 TRI-CITY RING ROAD
Date de publication
21 Sep 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
141799474
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20210389
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
20/07/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - S6 TRI-CITY RING ROAD - STRESZCZENIE NIESPECJALISTYCZNE
Related public register
20/07/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - S6 TRI-CITY RING ROAD - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO - 2013
Related public register
21/09/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - S6 TRI-CITY RING ROAD
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
S6 TRI-CITY RING ROAD
Fiche technique
S6 TRI-CITY RING ROAD
Communiqués associés
Pologne : BGK reçoit 240 millions d’EUR de la BEI destinés à la construction d’un périphérique autour de Gdańsk, Gdynia et Sopot sur la côte de la Baltique

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Pologne : BGK reçoit 240 millions d’EUR de la BEI destinés à la construction d’un périphérique autour de Gdańsk, Gdynia et Sopot sur la côte de la Baltique
Autres liens
Related public register
20/07/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - S6 TRI-CITY RING ROAD - STRESZCZENIE NIESPECJALISTYCZNE
Related public register
20/07/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - S6 TRI-CITY RING ROAD - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO - 2013
Related public register
21/09/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - S6 TRI-CITY RING ROAD

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