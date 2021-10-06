NEXANS ELECTRIFICATION RDI

The project will support Nexans, a French player, world's second-largest cable manufacturer, in its investment programme in Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) and advanced manufacturing at different locations in Europe (France, Belgium, Norway and other EU countries) in the field of High Voltage (HV), Medium Voltage (MV) and Low Voltage (LV) power cables and connections. The project aim at supporting the promoter's scorecard in order to contribute to carbon neutrality by 2030, and growth strategy based on serving the energy transformation and on promoting environmental sustainability in all its activities.

With its RDI activities, spanning from basic research to first-of-a-kind industrial application, and the interaction with universities, suppliers and customers, the project contributes to "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital". The project contributes to the deployment and grid integration of renewables in the EU, and hence to climate action.

Among market failures addressed there is: the lack of knowledge and capacity in these fields, which is dearly needed for the massive cost-effective deployment and grid integration of renewables in the EU, as required for the challenging energy transition (substitution of fossil-based generation, catering for additional demand for e-mobility and green hydrogen).

The project is largely located in European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and EU Cohesion Regions. It facilitates the territorial and maritime cooperation between places in different countries, which helps make better use of development potential and address common challenges; and it supports the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion by providing additional skilled employment opportunities.

EIB's involvement will also provide a highly flexible financial product to the borrower, allowing it to diversify its financing sources, lengthen its average debt maturity and strengthen its overall financial position.