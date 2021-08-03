PRIOTHERA (EGF VD)

The project concerns a venture debt operation under the European Guarantee Fund. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct equity-type financing under EIB's Venture Debt Instrument to bridge the liquidity need of the innovative company 'Priothera', an SME based in Ireland, which has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The company is a small growth stage research-based pharma SME, developing solutions for haematological cancers. The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI-driven SMEs, arising from their limited access to financing as a result of factors such as information asymmetries, misalignment of incentives etc. Creation of knowledge and support of skilled jobs in Ireland will further contribute positively towards the EU's 3% RDI intensity target. Hence, EIBs involvement in this project supports the development of an innovative medicinal product with important health benefits, which would otherwise have been significantly delayed due to the Covid-crisis.