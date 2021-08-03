Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

PRIOTHERA (EGF VD)

Signature(s)

Montant
17 500 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Irlande : 17 500 000 €
Services : 17 500 000 €
Date(s) de signature
18/11/2021 : 17 500 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
18/12/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PRIOTHERA (EGF VD)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - PRIOTHERA (EGF VD)

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
3 août 2021
Statut
Référence
Signé | 18/11/2021
20210189
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
PRIOTHERA (EGF VD)
PRIOTHERA LTD
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 18 million
EUR 48 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Services - Activités spécialisées, scientifiques et techniques
Description
Objectifs

Priothera is a clinical stage company developing receptor modulators for haematologic malignancies, i.e. cancers that affect blood, bone marrow, and lymph nodes (e.g. leukaemia). Priothera is developing a novel drug, mocravimod for acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) with an aim of enhancing the curative potential of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT).

The proposed transaction will support research and development (R&D) investments that are required in order to advance the clinical development of an innovative product in indications that address a high unmet medical need. By co-investing in the project, the Bank contributes to improving healthcare, whilst also fostering the generation of European scientific knowledge and acumen, preserving and cultivating highly skilled employment opportunities. Developing orally applied receptor modulators for hematologic malignancies, i.e. cancers that affect the blood, bone marrow, and lymph nodes, commonly known as leukaemia.

Additionnalité et impact

The project concerns a venture debt operation under the European Guarantee Fund. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct equity-type financing under EIB's Venture Debt Instrument to bridge the liquidity need of the innovative company 'Priothera', an SME based in Ireland, which has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The company is a small growth stage research-based pharma SME, developing solutions for haematological cancers. The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI-driven SMEs, arising from their limited access to financing as a result of factors such as information asymmetries, misalignment of incentives etc. Creation of knowledge and support of skilled jobs in Ireland will further contribute positively towards the EU's 3% RDI intensity target. Hence, EIBs involvement in this project supports the development of an innovative medicinal product with important health benefits, which would otherwise have been significantly delayed due to the Covid-crisis.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project mainly concerns investments in R&D that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority; thus, the project is not covered by the EU Directives on procurement. However, the Promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Commentaires

Priothera is a clinical stage, pre-revenue company developing orally applied receptor modulators for haematologic malignancies, i.e. cancers that affect the blood, bone marrow, and lymph nodes, commonly known as leukaemia. As a first indication Priothera is targeting Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML), which is the most common form of leukaemia. It is a rare and severe disease, and therefore, classified as an orphan disease.

Documents liés
18/12/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PRIOTHERA (EGF VD)
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - PRIOTHERA (EGF VD)

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PRIOTHERA (EGF VD)
Date de publication
18 Dec 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
145079097
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20210189
Secteur(s)
Services
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Irlande
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - PRIOTHERA (EGF VD)
Date de publication
30 Dec 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
238991847
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Numéro du projet
20210189
Secteur(s)
Services
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Irlande
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
18/12/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PRIOTHERA (EGF VD)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - PRIOTHERA (EGF VD)
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
PRIOTHERA (EGF VD)
Fiche technique
PRIOTHERA (EGF VD)

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

Publications connexes