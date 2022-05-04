STUTTGARTER STRASSENBAHNEN GREEN LOAN

The project will enhance the performance and capacity of Stuttgart's 'Stadtbahn', a track based electrified public transport system. The project improves the efficiency, quality and transport capacity of public transport services, and contributes to maintaining and enhancing ridership, aiming to reduce private car use in the city and the adverse impacts of the transport sector. Besides environmental and social objectives of the City of Stuttgart and the EU in terms of transport safety and traffic pollution, the project will also contribute to achieving the EU's and the Bank's climate change objectives.





The Bank's unsecured loan will be a major cornerstone of the financing for the borrower's substantial overall investment programme over the next 5 to 10 years, which goes beyond the current project and will require a substantial amount of debt financing. The maturity of the Bank's loan is expected to extend beyond the borrower's current Public Service Contract and will thus provide a much-needed basis for the stability of the financing model. The Bank will co-finance the project alongside the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) in Paris and national, regional and municipal grants. This financing combination will be highly beneficial not only for the project itself but also indirectly for the borrower's overall investment programme. Furthermore, the loan will be the borrower's first Green Loan under its new dedicated framework.