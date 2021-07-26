TAMWEELCOM MICROFINANCE LOAN

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit
Synthetic local currency loan in Jordanian Dinar (JOD) to fund the microfinance activities of the Jordan Microfinance Company ("Tamweelcom") in Jordan.
This synthetic local currency loan aims at supporting the microfinance activities of Tamweelcom in Jordan and promoting access to finance for micro and small enterprises, particularly targeting women and youth.
Access to finance is generally a major constraint in Jordan, with rates below the regional average. Jordanian banks channel credits mostly to a small number of relatively large and established firms, and micro enterprises have even more difficulties to receive financial support. At the same time, microfinance institutions (MFIs) try to compensate that financing gap by lending to the smallest enterprises and self-employed, with a focus on vulnerable groups such as women or youth. However, the outreach of MFIs remains insufficient considering the needs of the most vulnerable clients. Yet, the current microfinance market in Jordan can be characterised as very competitive resulting in a very high level of price sensitivity among clients. The EIB loan to Tamweelcom will be provided in synthetic local currency and supported by an EU grant to reduce the FX hedging costs. Therefore, the institution does not have to pass-on higher (hedging) cost to the final beneficiaries.
As Tamweelcom is not authorized to accept customer deposits, external funding is extremely important and mandatory to continue its business activity. Currently, Tamweelcom's funding mainly depends on local borrowers. Hence, the proposed EIB loan will positively contribute to the diversification of funding sources but even more improve the maturity profile of the company. Most other lenders have granted a 3 years loan whereas the EIB loan will have a term of 5 years. The signalling effect of the EIB loan should also facilitate Tamweelcom's access to additional international lenders further supporting access to finance for small and micro enterprises.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.