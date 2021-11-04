STILLA TECHNOLOGIES (EGF VD)

The project addresses the failure in financial markets for small innovative and high-growth companies arising from the limited access and/or prohibitive cost of financing charged by creditors/investors as a result from information asymmetries, higher uncertainty, lack of collateral and imperfect screening and monitoring. The project is in line with the objectives of Horizon Europe program.

The project will deliver an improved platform for digital PCR which has a broad application in life science research and molecular diagnostics. Applications can be found in liquid biopsies, infectious diseases, absolute quantification needed in testing such DNA methylation, viral titering, and disease-related gene amplifications, among others.

EIBs financing would be complementary to European VC investors and would provide a signalling effect to crowd-in other capital providers, which are necessary for the completion of the product development stage and commencing commercial operations.