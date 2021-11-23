ENERGY EFFICIENT RENOVATIONS

The proposed operation aims to finance energy efficiency ("EE") in Finland in residential buildings. The project will support the EU's and Bank's priority in the energy sector, the EIB's climate action objectives and the European Green Deal and particularly in the Renovation Wave.

EE investments in buildings suffer from a chronic lack of investments. Through energy savings, energy efficiency projects reduce carbon emissions and air pollution, increase comfort and air quality in the buildings, social and public benefits that are not fully internalised by private investors.

In addition, given the labour-intensive nature of the building sector, largely dominated by local businesses, renovation of buildings also plays a crucial role in job creation and the economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic. The project has a very good Economic Rate of Return and will generate good social benefit.

The EIB support to this operation is expected to accelerate the implementation of the underlying EE schemes, by lowering the associated cost of funding and offering a maturity beyond the tenor usually offered by commercial banks.

A part of the project is located in transition regions (Tampere and Turku) and the project will stimulate the local construction industry.