ICO MIDCAPS AND SUSTAINABLE LOAN

The operation targets on one hand Mid-caps and larger corporates affected by the economic impact of the COVID 19 pandemic and, on the other hand, it supports the EU's and Bank's priority in the energy sector and the EIB's climate action objectives through the implementation of small-scale renewable projects and energy efficiency projects in industry.





The operation targets to finance Midcaps affected by the COVID19 (70% of the operation). The remaining 30% of the operation (i.e. EUR 90m) will target investments in Climate Action initiatives. More specifically, small-scale renewable energy installations (mainly solar PV), manufacture of renewable energy equipment and energy efficiency in industry.





In addition to the reduction of carbon and air pollution externalities - a social benefit which is not fully internalised by private investors -, the project contributes to the policy objective to support the market integration of renewable energy projects and the RE self-consumers, as set out in the EIB's Energy Lending Policy. In addition, EE projects suffer from relatively high transaction costs due to their fragmentation and small size. The consequence is sub-optimal financing flows into EE investments. The EIB involvement in this project will help to correct this sub-optimal investment situation.