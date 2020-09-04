GRAZ STRASSENBAHN 2023PLUS

This urban mobility project in the City of Graz forms the first part of their new Transition Zero Strategy for the development of the public transport over the coming decade. The investments aim to enhance the historic city center and modernize and expand the cycling networks as well as public transport services, both the tram and the bus system with new, more environmentally friendly vehicles and related infrastructure.

Concerning market failures, this urban public transport project contributes to developing the market for the deployment of alternative fueled vehicles (electric trams and buses), which is subject to network economies. The project is expected to have a positive impact on the environment (decrease in local air pollution, noise, GHG emissions, as well as to deliver economic benefits (lower maintenance and energy costs) and social benefits (improve accessibility, particularly for vulnerable and/or marginal groups).

The EIB's financing will offer a long maturity at flexible terms with an extended availability period and tailor-made repayment options, thus optimizing the drawdown profile for various project components. The Bank's contribution will enable the borrower to diversify its sources of funding and offer financing stability. With its support the EIB signals the high quality of the project and hereby complements regional public grants dedicated to the decarbonization of public transport, as well as other commercial loans.





