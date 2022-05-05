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ROMANIA ROAD SAFETY PRIORITY INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)

Montant
50 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Roumanie : 50 000 000 €
Transports : 50 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
19/12/2022 : 50 000 000 €
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Related public register
10/09/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ROMANIA ROAD SAFETY PRIORITY INVESTMENTS

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
5 mai 2022
Statut
Référence
Signé | 19/12/2022
20200888
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ROMANIA ROAD SAFETY PRIORITY INVESTMENTS
COMPANIA NATIONALA DE ADMINISTRARE A INFRASTRUCTURII RUTIERE - SA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 50 million
EUR 100 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Multi-year investment programme covering infrastructure road safety schemes on the national road network in Romania.

The proposed project is expected to support investment in new and rehabilitated road infrastructure across Romania, with an emphasis on improving road safety, in addition to wider sustainability factors (social, environmental, climate, economic). This is in line with the EIB Public Policy Goal for sustainable cities and regions. A proportion of measures is expected to be located in EIB cohesion priority regions; therefore, the project will also support economic and social cohesion. The project is expected to significantly address road safety and accessibility (improving road networks/coordination market failure) externalities.

Additionnalité et impact

The proposed project is expected to support investment in the rehabilitation of road infrastructure across Romania, with an emphasis on improving road safety, in addition to wider sustainability factors (social, environmental, economic). A proportion of measures is expected to be located in EIB cohesion priority regions; therefore, the project will also support economic and social cohesion. The operation supports transport investments in line with the National Strategy for Road Safety (2016-2020), Investment Plan for Transport Infrastructure 2021-2030, the General Transport Masterplan for Romania (2016) and Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (2021). The project is expected to significantly address road safety and accessibility (improving road networks/coordination market failure) externalities. Alignment to EIB Climate Bank Roadmap is expected and will be further confirmed for all schemes allocated under the operation. The Project has benefited from advisory by the European Investment Advisory Hub which has also enabled the EIB financing. Further technical assistance is being set up to assist the Romanian Road Agency (CNAIR) in implementing the project. The EIB contribution will enable much awaited road safety investments by offering financing of longer tenor and competitive conditions that are not available in the Romanian market.  

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project is a multi-scheme operation. All current proposed schemes are less than EUR 25 million cost. The identified schemes will undergo further feasibility study and environmental impact assessments (EIA) (and/or screening as applicable under the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2014/52/EU). The procedures followed by the Promoter in relation to the EIA Directive in addition to the SEA Directive (2001/42/EC) and Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively) is to be assessed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or / 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Documents liés
10/09/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ROMANIA ROAD SAFETY PRIORITY INVESTMENTS

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ROMANIA ROAD SAFETY PRIORITY INVESTMENTS
Date de publication
10 Sep 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
149716564
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20200888
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Roumanie
Disponible au public
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10/09/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ROMANIA ROAD SAFETY PRIORITY INVESTMENTS
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ROMANIA ROAD SAFETY PRIORITY INVESTMENTS
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ROMANIA ROAD SAFETY PRIORITY INVESTMENTS

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