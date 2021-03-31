ANGOLA COVID-19 HEALTH RESILIENCE

This project will support Angola's efforts to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic by financing vaccines, essential medicines and primary health care services. The project contributes to the "Team Europe" initiative and is in line with the expected results of the EIB Infrastructure Package for ACP/OCT countries. The combination of the special conditions and long-tenor of the EIB loan, with the EU grant funding under the special circumstances of the pandemic will ensure that the project delivers a more pandemic resilient health system to a population of 32 000 000 in Angola, by making available the necessary tests, vaccines, medical equipment, personal protection equipment and medicines. The project will also include implementation support from UNDP and WHO to the Ministry of Health, aimed at strengthening local capacity. Thus, the created health benefits and externalities will contribute to the achievement of a pandemic resilient health system, improving equity of access to high quality and efficiently provided medical care. Furthermore, the project will bring benefits to the society at large, by preventing the economic and social losses associated with the current COVID-19 or future pandemics.

