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ANGOLA COVID-19 HEALTH RESILIENCE

Signature(s)

Montant (.*)
54 500 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Angola : 54 500 000 €
Santé : 54 500 000 €
Date(s) de signature
27/12/2022 : 4 500 000 €
24/02/2022 : 50 000 000 €
(*) Y compris des subventions à l'investissement de 4 500 000 € fourni par AFRICA INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Autres liens
Related public register
04/05/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ANGOLA COVID-19 HEALTH RESILIENCE
Projet apparenté
ACP COVID-19 HEALTH AND ECONOMIC RESILIENCE

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
31 mars 2021
Statut
Référence
Signé | 24/02/2022
20200777
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ANGOLA COVID-19 HEALTH RESILIENCE
REPUBLICA DE ANGOLA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 54 million
EUR 57 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Santé - Santé humaine et action sociale
Description
Objectifs

The project will support the government of Angola in the implementation of its COVID-19 national response and plan. This includes the acquisition of medical equipment and supplies, medicines, logistics, vaccines and vaccination campaigns, as well as the strengthening of the medical heath system from a pandemic preparedness viewpoint.

The objective of the operation is to support Angola to meet emergency and pandemic resilience needs in the health sector, directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic and in line with the national response plan. The project is expected to prepare the country's health system for a further escalation and spread of the pandemic and save human lives, while also contributing to the creation of significant economic benefits driven by the preservation of the health status of the population.

Additionnalité et impact

This project will support Angola's efforts to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic by financing vaccines, essential medicines and primary health care services. The project contributes to the "Team Europe" initiative and is in line with the expected results of the EIB Infrastructure Package for ACP/OCT countries. The combination of the special conditions and long-tenor of the EIB loan, with the EU grant funding under the special circumstances of the pandemic will ensure that the project delivers a more pandemic resilient health system to a population of 32 000 000 in Angola, by making available the necessary tests, vaccines, medical equipment, personal protection equipment and medicines. The project will also include implementation support from UNDP and WHO to the Ministry of Health, aimed at strengthening local capacity. Thus, the created health benefits and externalities will contribute to the achievement of a pandemic resilient health system, improving equity of access to high quality and efficiently provided medical care. Furthermore, the project will bring benefits to the society at large, by preventing the economic and social losses associated with the current COVID-19 or future pandemics.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Environmental and Social principles and standards.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Commentaires

The project will contribute towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 (Good Health and Well-Being), to which both the EU and the EIB are fully committed.

Documents liés
04/05/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ANGOLA COVID-19 HEALTH RESILIENCE
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
ACP COVID-19 HEALTH AND ECONOMIC RESILIENCE

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ANGOLA COVID-19 HEALTH RESILIENCE
Date de publication
4 May 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
137553884
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20200777
Secteur(s)
Santé
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Angola
Disponible au public
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
04/05/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ANGOLA COVID-19 HEALTH RESILIENCE
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
ANGOLA COVID-19 HEALTH RESILIENCE
Fiche technique
ANGOLA COVID-19 HEALTH RESILIENCE
Projet apparenté
ACP COVID-19 HEALTH AND ECONOMIC RESILIENCE

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