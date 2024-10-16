AFRICA GUARANTEE FACILITY I - WEMA

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit
This facility will provide a Partial Portfolio Guarantee (PPG) to Wema Bank plc to support financing eligible investments by SMEs in Nigeria. The facility will be dedicated to SMEs owned or managed by women and/or young people, and to start-ups. This operation will contribute to inclusive growth and innovation in Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa, a key EU partner in the region, a significant market for EU exports, and a strategic partner of Europe in terms energy. It is conducted under the SME Access to Finance Initiative supported by the European Fund for Sustainable Development (EFSD) under the EU's External Investment Plan. The proposed risk sharing facility is fully aligned with the EU's 2021-2027 Nigeria Multi-Annual Indicative Programme (MIP) and with Nigeria's Financial Inclusion Strategy.
This is one of the last operations presented under the EU Mandate EFSD Guarantee "Access to Finance Initiative", a mandate received from the European Commission which covers capped guarantees provided by EIB to selected financial intermediaries for portfolios of SME financing. Following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic crisis, and in order to provide an immediate response to alleviate the socio-economic consequences linked to it in the EU Neighbourhood and Sub-Saharan Africa, the EC proposed to redirect and accelerate some of the operations under the EFSD Guarantee by increasing and prioritising those supporting the SME sector. Against the backdrop of heightened risk and vulnerability in the geographies targeted by the SME Access to Finance Initiative, at the end of 2023 the European Commission and EIB agreed to extend the enhanced guarantee to all eligible SMEs in priority areas. Its main added-value lies in the fact that SMEs operating in Nigeria face various obstacles and uncertainty, making it almost essential to go through the intermediary of a reputable commercial bank, as opposed to directly lending to SMEs or through a Government-linked entity. The proposed operation is a partnership with Wema Bank to bolster investments by Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria. The range of applicable investments is as defined in the Term Sheet. The EIB will commit to sharing risks over an extended duration, enabling Wema Bank to expand its lending activities in underserved market segments, securing loans to SMEs with an 80% guarantee, up to 20% of a portfolio of maximum EUR 50,000,000. This intervention aims to enhance inclusive growth, innovation, and access to finance for SMEs owned or managed by women and/or youth, and for start-ups.
The EIB will require Wema Bank to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the procedures, including procurement procedures, carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects receiving an underlying loan covered by the partial portfolio guarantee of the Bank, will comply with the applicable national legislation and ElB's Environmental and Social Standards as well as international treaties and conventions signed and ratified by or otherwise applicable and binding in the targeted countries.
The EIB will require Wema Bank to take all requisite measures to ensure that any procurement procedures carried out by the Final Beneficiaries for the sub-projects receiving an underlying loan covered by EIB's partial portfolio guarantee are in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.