DINO DOPPELSTOCKTRIEBZUEGE

The Bank's loan will finance the acquisition of new train rolling stock by ÖBB PV for regional passenger rail services in the "Ostregion" (Eastern regions of Austria).

The project supports a shift to more sustainable transport. It represents good value and has an excellent environmental and social impact by delivering the new trains needed to continue and expand the operation of the most important part of public transport in the "Ostregion". in the shape of its regional train network. The Bank's support for the project will also help realise the cost savings and further benefits over the asset life time generated by the promoter's leading involvement. The new trains will help offer accessible, reliable, affordable and high quality public transport, connecting citizens with employment opportunities, social and educational infrastructure and the wider transportation network.





The Bank's loan provides an important contribution to the funding of the borrower's ambitious top-climate action-rated capex programme for a modern train fleet. Thus, it supports the diversification and stability of the borrower's funding base. The very long maturity is of distinct value, matching the 30 years' economic life span of the underlying rolling stock assets rather than the much shorter validity of the borrower's current existing Public Service Contracts for regional public transport.











