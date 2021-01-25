Wroclaw Sustainable Infrastructure

The project is a Framework Loan aimed at supporting the City's multi-annual investment programme to be implemented in 2020-2025. It will focus mainly on enhancing air quality and energy efficiency, modernisation of public buildings and infrastructure, urban transport infrastructure and mobility, education, health and social care, as well as environmental and green infrastructure. In terms of addressing market failures the project will improve facilities, amenities and services, which will result in positive economic and social externalities, in the form of a higher quality of services for businesses and economic activities as well as improvement of quality of life for residents.



The overall score is justified by selection of high quality investments contributing to the strategic objectives of the City in relation to the sectors listed above. T he EIB's financial and technical contribution, will support the implementation of the sustainable development strategy of the City in a timely manner. Furthermore, the investments selected for financing will particularly contribute to climate change mitigation through promotion of energy efficiency and public transport, and to climate change adaptation addressing the City's environmental challenges. The Promoter considers requesting the EIB´s Technical Assistance through ELENA which would provide technical expertise for the preparation of the energy efficiency component related to municipal housing.

The EIB loan will have significant value-added for Wroclaw due to: (i) its flexibility, (ii) a tenor that matches the economic life of the assets financed; (iii) grace and availability periods that fit the City's expectations and needs; and (iv) attractive pricing. The financing will also strengthen the funding base of the City.