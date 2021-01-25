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WROCLAW SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Montant
158 903 843,74 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Pologne : 158 903 843,74 €
Aménagement urbain : 158 903 843,74 €
Date(s) de signature
20/10/2022 : 25 142 474,02 €
31/05/2021 : 133 761 369,72 €
Autres liens
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - WROCLAW SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
25 janvier 2021
Statut
Référence
Signé | 31/05/2021
20200684
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
WROCLAW SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE
CITY OF WROCLAW
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
PLN 720 million (EUR 159 million)
PLN 1578 million (EUR 349 million)
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project consists of a multi-annual municipal investment programme of the City of Wroclaw in Poland. The EIB framework loan will support improvements in energy efficiency, environment, urban transport networks and mobility, education and sport facilities, cultural and other urban infrastructure and services.

The proposed municipal framework loan will support eligible schemes coherent with the City of Wroclaw development strategy. It will contribute to the modernisation of municipal public infrastructure and services.

Additionnalité et impact

The project is a Framework Loan aimed at supporting the City's multi-annual investment programme to be implemented in 2020-2025. It will focus mainly on enhancing air quality and energy efficiency, modernisation of public buildings and infrastructure, urban transport infrastructure and mobility, education, health and social care, as well as environmental and green infrastructure.In terms of addressing market failures the project will improve facilities, amenities and services, which will result in positive economic and social externalities, in the form of a higher quality of services for businesses and economic activities as wellas improvement of quality of life for residents.

The overall score is justified by selection of high quality investments contributing to the strategic objectives of the Cityin relation to the sectors listed above. The EIB's financial and technical contribution, will support the implementation of the sustainable development strategy of theCity in a timely manner. Furthermore, the investments selected for financing will particularly contribute toclimate change mitigation through promotion of energy efficiency and publictransport, and toclimate changeadaptation addressing the City's environmental challenges. The Promoter considers requesting theEIB´s Technical Assistance through ELENA which would provide technical expertise for the preparation of the energy efficiency component related to municipal housing.
The EIB loan will have significant value-added for Wroclaw due to: (i) its flexibility, (ii) a tenor that matches the economic life of the assets financed; (iii) grace and availability periods that fit the City's expectations and needs; and (iv) attractive pricing. The financing will also strengthen the funding base of the City.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The Bank will generally allocate its funds only to eligible schemes which are environmentally sound. All schemes must comply with EU environmental legislation as well as comply with the principles and standards of the Bank's Environmental Policy Statement.

The Promoter is subject to the public procurement regime. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Documents liés
31/03/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - WROCLAW SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - WROCLAW SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE
Date de publication
31 Mar 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
133380121
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20200684
Secteur(s)
Aménagement urbain
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
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Related public register
31/03/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - WROCLAW SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
WROCLAW SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE
Fiche technique
WROCLAW SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE

Photogallery

EIB backing sustainable urban investment in Poland
Wroclaw Sustainable Infrastructure
©City of Wroclaw, 2021

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