LEONARDO INNOVATION PROGRAMME

Fiche récapitulative
The project concerns Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) in the helicopters, space, defence electronics and security business areas, as well as on advanced research activities. The related RDI activities will be performed within Leonardo's research hubs dedicated to leading edge and breakthrough technologies. The investment programme covers the period between 2022 and 2026.
In the helicopters business area, the promoter aims at developing new products with expanded capabilities and performance, as well as new mobility solutions. In the other business areas, the activities target the development of new products ranging from space equipment to sensors, avionics and commercial electronics; in the field of cyber security, the project aims at developing solutions to enhance the protection of institutions, enterprises and citizens. The RDI activities carried out within the research labs aim at maturing technologies to the benefit of the different divisions of Leonardo Group.
The RDI activities included in the financed project cover a wide range of technologies within the helicopters, space, defence electronics and security business areas.
The project will contribute to increasing the promoter's industrial and engineering expertise and to accelerating the accumulation and diffusion of knowledge in Europe, through the promoter's collaboration with universities, research centres and industrial partners. The promoter's investment is also expected to contribute to increasing the technological competence and leadership of the European aerospace and defence industry.
The project contributes to the Bank's "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" PPG. In the light of the costs incurred in convergence regions in Italy, part of the project (5%) contributes to the development of less-developed regions. Part of the project (24.61%) contributes also to the Bank's CA&ES crosscutting objective.
By supporting investments of a leading aerospace and defence European company in "RDI for dual-use technologies" on products with prevailing civil applications, the project is expected to contribute to the Bank's Strategic European Security Initiative (SESI).
The project answers on the increasing policy focus on critical technologies supporting European security.
The promoter's investments address the market failures and gaps associated with projects with positive knowledge, environmental and safety externalities generation.
Origination and appraisal of the operation have benefited from the EIB technical expertise.
The proposed operation satisfactorily meets the required funding needs of the promoter as it provides for the necessary flexibility in terms of long tenor and repayment profile, together with a sizeable financing volume. The EIB funding is expected to improve the promoter's financial profile by further diversifying its funding base.
The RDI activities included in the project are not listed in any of the annexes of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. The project is therefore not subject to the EIA Directive. The Bank's services will review the environmental aspects of the project during the due diligence process.
The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the European Commission will be informed and would require the promoter to apply those rules.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.