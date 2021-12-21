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METRON (EGF VD)

Signature(s)

Montant
15 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Pologne : 1 350 000 €
Belgique : 1 500 000 €
Allemagne : 2 100 000 €
Italie : 3 300 000 €
France : 6 750 000 €
Énergie : 15 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
28/02/2022 : 1 350 000 €
28/02/2022 : 1 500 000 €
28/02/2022 : 2 100 000 €
28/02/2022 : 3 300 000 €
28/02/2022 : 6 750 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
10/02/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - METRON (EGF VD)

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
21 décembre 2021
Statut
Référence
Signé | 28/02/2022
20200560
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
METRON (EGF VD)
METRON SAS
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 15 million
EUR 32 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

Financing the growth and scale-up of an innovative company developing energy management systems software with artificial intelligence and machine learning for the industrial and commercial buildings market.

The company is developing and deploying an innovative energy management software as a platform to manage energy efficiency improvements in industrial and commercial settings -one of the Strategic Energy Technology fields -, thus reducing energy consumption and saving CO2 emissions.

Additionnalité et impact

This venture debt project finances an innovative energy management software startup in one of the Strategic Energy Technology fields. The financing fills an existing gap in risk capital markets for this type of endeavours which is not directly related to renewable energy generation, the mainstream investment area.

Investments financed, are expected to take place in France, Germany, Poland, Belgium and Italy.

The platform manages energy efficiency improvements in industrial and commercial settings (one of the Strategic Energy Technologies), thus reducing energy consumption and saving CO2 emissions. EIB financing acts as a signalling effect to crowd-in and complement private financial players providing pure equity capital.

EIB financing supports the growth of the company to provide more innovative services/products, penetrate new markets and contribute to climate action goals by reducing and managing energy consumption in industrial energy and commercial settings.

The financing of this project supports RDI activities, which generate significant positive knowledge, technology and environmental externalities, through the creation of innovative processes, products or services and through skills development and upgrading.

EIB's financing is adjusted to the needs of the company by providing longer tenors and availability periods compared to market conditions. The financing is adapted to the company's expected cash flow generation. EIB's involvement is complementary to the funds raised by the borrower and has a positive signalling effect for the capital market.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project concerns software development and deployment in industrial and commercial settings, and as such these activities do not fall either under Annex I or II as per Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Therefore neither an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) will be needed for the Research and Development and Innovation (RDI) stage nor a screening as per Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Commentaires

Metron is a French company which provides an operational energy management system platform, enabling industrial groups to optimise their sustainability, energy efficiency and productivity. Metron's solution is based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), and combines a unique expertise in coupling AI with ontologies (proprietary coded libraries of industrial processes), bringing concrete results such as controlled energy consumption, reduction of carbon footprint, energy efficiency and optimisation.

Documents liés
10/02/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - METRON (EGF VD)

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - METRON (EGF VD)
Date de publication
10 Feb 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
151468707
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20200560
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Belgique
France
Allemagne
Italie
Pologne
Disponible au public
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10/02/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - METRON (EGF VD)
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Fiche récapitulative
METRON (EGF VD)
Fiche technique
METRON (EGF VD)

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