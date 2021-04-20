TIM DATA CENTRES AND FIXED NETWORKS UPGRADE

Fiche récapitulative
The project concerns the construction and modernisation of several data centres located in Milan and Turin as well as one in Greece. At the same time, the national optical transmission and IP (Internet Protocol) backbone will also be modernised in order to cope with the heavily growing traffic generated by data centres as well as the fixed and mobile access networks. The project implementation is planned for the years 2020 to 2023.
The objective of the project is to improve the resilience and throughput of the national transport and optical core network to cope with traffic growth and new cloud services. The project also aims to deliver an innovative and secure public, private and hybrid cloud offering, while ensuring the sovereignty over the data managed in compliance with European data security regulations (e.g. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)).
The project
contributes to the policy objectives of Innovation and Digitalisation. It
concerns investments in backbone telecommunication infrastructure and the
modernization and construction of data centers. Investments in innovative
telecommunications infrastructure face an uncertain business model due to
significant investment costs in front of uncertain revenue flows,
which leads to delayed availability of services with significant economic
costs for the consumers. The project will accelerate the deployment of
innovative telecommunication technologies and thus generate positive network
externalities by enabling more users to benefit from improved and faster access
to information and innovative digital services. The project also generates
further externalities to other sectors of the economy by supporting innovation
and competitiveness. These benefits are not fully captured by the project
revenues. The promoter is experienced in the design and operation of
telecommunication networks and data centers. The promoter has an experienced
management team and in-depth understanding of market needs and drivers, which will support project implementation, results delivery and address
the market failures.
The EIB contribution resides in the diversification, flexibility and positive signaling effect from the financing of thematic projects.
Investments for the construction of data centres might fall under the Annexes of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The project represents a mixture of greenfield deployments and upgrades of existing facilities. The appropriate level of required environmental approvals will be assessed for the different cases during the project appraisal stage.
The Promoter is a public company operating in the telecom sector, which is exempted from public procurement requirements. The procedures applied will be verified in detail during the project appraisal.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
À la une
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.