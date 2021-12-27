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HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA

Signature(s)

Montant
63 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Croatie : 63 000 000 €
Énergie : 63 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
27/12/2021 : 63 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
05/01/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA - STUDIJA O UTJECAJU NA OKOLIŠ VJETROELEKTRANA KORLAT - netehnički sažetak
Related public register
05/01/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA
Related public register
05/01/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA - STUDIJA O UTJECAJU NA OKOLIŠ VJETROELEKTRANA KORLAT
Related public register
23/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA
Article sur un sujet connexe
De l’électricité pour la Croatie

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
3 janvier 2022
Statut
Référence
Signé | 27/12/2021
20200471
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA
HRVATSKA ELEKTROPRIVREDA DD
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 63 million
EUR 85 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The project relates to the construction and operation of a number of renewable energy projects (onshore wind and solar photovoltaic (PV)) in Croatia.

The development of renewable energy supports EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and contributes to the Bank's renewable energy objectives. The project further contributes to the Bank's priority objectives for climate action.

Additionnalité et impact

The EIB's investment in the project will support the deployment of new renewable energy capacity in Croatia, crucial for the achievement of the 2030 targets set out in the final National Energy and Climate Plan. The financing of this project also contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as on climate action (transversal) and economic and social cohesion (transversal).
In terms of addressing market failures, this portfolio of wind and solar PV projects produces electricity from low carbon sources and thereby addresses the market failure of negative environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon and air pollution. Moreover, the projects provide new generation capacity in a sector characterised by incomplete markets (illiquid intra-day markets, limited forward markets / hedging), relying solely on wholesale market revenues without public support. The promoter stated that the projects will not participate in or benefit from any public support scheme in Croatia. They thereby contribute to the policy objective of supporting the market integration of renewable energy projects. The operation is expected to yield good quality and results, due to avoided GHG emissions, fair employment creation and adequate governance systems. The EIB's financial contribution stems from the Bank's capacity to provide long-term financing at favourable conditions which is substantially aligned with the long economic life of the assets to be financed.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Permits are in place for all sites, following full environmental impact assessment (EIA) processes or have been screened out by the competent authorities, in line with relevant national legislation. Compliance with relevant EU Directives and EIB environmental and social (E&S) standards need to be confirmed during appraisal.

The Promoter has to ensure that any procurement procedures have been done in accordance with the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules as transposed into the national legislation. In particular, the Bank will require that calls for international tenders be published in the Official Journal of the EU, as necessary.

Documents liés
05/01/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA - STUDIJA O UTJECAJU NA OKOLIŠ VJETROELEKTRANA KORLAT - netehnički sažetak
05/01/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA
05/01/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA - STUDIJA O UTJECAJU NA OKOLIŠ VJETROELEKTRANA KORLAT
23/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA
Autres liens

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA - STUDIJA O UTJECAJU NA OKOLIŠ VJETROELEKTRANA KORLAT - netehnički sažetak
Date de publication
5 Jan 2022
Langue
croate
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
135956367
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200471
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Croatie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA
Date de publication
5 Jan 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
135958936
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20200471
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Croatie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA - STUDIJA O UTJECAJU NA OKOLIŠ VJETROELEKTRANA KORLAT
Date de publication
5 Jan 2022
Langue
croate
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
135958783
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200471
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Croatie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA
Date de publication
23 Feb 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
170446292
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Numéro du projet
20200471
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Croatie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
05/01/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA - STUDIJA O UTJECAJU NA OKOLIŠ VJETROELEKTRANA KORLAT - netehnički sažetak
Related public register
05/01/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA
Related public register
05/01/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA - STUDIJA O UTJECAJU NA OKOLIŠ VJETROELEKTRANA KORLAT
Related public register
23/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA
Fiche technique
HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA
Article sur un sujet connexe
De l’électricité pour la Croatie

À la une

Lien vers la source
Article sur un sujet connexe
De l’électricité pour la Croatie
Autres liens
Related public register
05/01/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA - STUDIJA O UTJECAJU NA OKOLIŠ VJETROELEKTRANA KORLAT - netehnički sažetak
Related public register
05/01/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA
Related public register
05/01/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA - STUDIJA O UTJECAJU NA OKOLIŠ VJETROELEKTRANA KORLAT
Related public register
23/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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