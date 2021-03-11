EDPR POLAND GREEN ENERGY LOAN

The Bank's investment in the project will support the deployment of new renewable energy capacity in Poland, crucial for the achievement of the 2030 decarbonisation targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan. As the individual wind farms are located in less developed regions, the overall investment will also contribute to the cohesion objective. The financing of this project also contributes to Bank's renewable energy and climate action (transversal) lending objectives.

In terms of addressing market failures, these onshore wind projects primarily reduce carbon and air pollution externalities. Moreover, the projects provide new generation capacity in a sector characterised by incomplete markets, relying on public Contracts for Difference (CfD) with exposure to residual market risks. It thereby contributes to the policy objective of supporting market integration of renewable energy projects.

The operation is expected to yield good quality and results, thanks to avoided GHG emissions, fair employment creation and governance arrangements.

The Bank's contribution will be most visible on the financial contribution side by accelerating the fundraising process and crowding in other financiers. The Bank provides expertise in structuring and lending to renewable energy projects, applying standard and well tested project finance principles. This will improve the structuring of the operation through close co-operation with the promoter and the commercial lenders.

