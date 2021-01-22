STUTTGART ROLLING STOCK ERTMS RETROFIT

The project consists of the retrofitting of 215 trainsets used for the Stuttgart suburban rail service (S-Bahn) with European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) and Automatic Train Operation (ATO) equipment. This will allow shorter train headway and by this means an increase in the infrastructure capacity and supply for rail services, facilitating access to jobs, education and public services. The project will also contribute to modal shift from road to rail bringing the associated benefits in terms of transport safety, energy savings, reduction of air pollution and CO2 emissions. 142 million passengers per year (2027) are expected to directly benefit from the project. The Bank's loan approval is expected to allow DB Regio to apply for grant funds for the project under the European Commission's CEF Transport Blending Facility. Through its role as an Implementing Partner under this grant facility, the Bank plays an important role in mobilizing additional public funding for the investment. Furthermore, the loan provides some Financial Value Added as well as flexible drawdown options.