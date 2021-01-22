STUTTGART ROLLING STOCK ERTMS RETROFIT

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
The project consists of retrofitting around 215 trainsets used for suburban rail services (S-Bahn) in the Stuttgart Region with European Railway Traffic Management System (ERTMS) and Automatic Train Operation (ATO) equipment.
The objective of the project is to improve urban rail services in Stuttgart through the installation of ERTMS equipment.
The project consists of the retrofitting of 215 trainsets used for the Stuttgart suburban rail service (S-Bahn) with European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) and Automatic Train Operation (ATO) equipment. This will allow shorter train headway and by this means an increase in the infrastructure capacity and supply for rail services, facilitating access to jobs, education and public services. The project will also contribute to modal shift from road to rail bringing the associated benefits in terms of transport safety, energy savings, reduction of air pollution and CO2 emissions. 142 million passengers per year (2027) are expected to directly benefit from the project. The Bank's loan approval is expected to allow DB Regio to apply for grant funds for the project under the European Commission's CEF Transport Blending Facility. Through its role as an Implementing Partner under this grant facility, the Bank plays an important role in mobilizing additional public funding for the investment. Furthermore, the loan provides some Financial Value Added as well as flexible drawdown options.
The project consists of the retrofitting of rolling stock, an activity that is out of the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU), the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC). The need for an EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) and arrangements for the scrapping of dismissed rolling stock will be assessed during appraisal. The project will promote a modal shift from road to rail and, therefore, generate environmental and safety benefits.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.