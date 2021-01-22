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STUTTGART ROLLING STOCK ERTMS RETROFIT

Signature(s)

Montant
60 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Allemagne : 60 000 000 €
Transports : 60 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
24/09/2021 : 60 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - STUTTGART ROLLING STOCK ERTMS RETROFIT

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
22 janvier 2021
Statut
Référence
Signé | 24/09/2021
20200173
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
STUTTGART ROLLING STOCK ERTMS RETROFIT
DB REGIO AG
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 60 million
EUR 190 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project consists of retrofitting around 215 trainsets used for suburban rail services (S-Bahn) in the Stuttgart Region with European Railway Traffic Management System (ERTMS) and Automatic Train Operation (ATO) equipment.

The objective of the project is to improve urban rail services in Stuttgart through the installation of ERTMS equipment.

Additionnalité et impact

The project consists of the retrofitting of 215 trainsets used for the Stuttgart suburban rail service (S-Bahn) with European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) and Automatic Train Operation (ATO) equipment. This will allow shorter train headway and by this means an increase in the infrastructure capacity and supply for rail services, facilitating access to jobs, education and public services. The project will also contribute to modal shift from road to rail bringing the associated benefits in terms of transport safety, energy savings, reduction of air pollution and CO2 emissions. 142 million passengers per year (2027) are expected to directly benefit from the project. The Bank's loan approval is expected to allow DB Regio to apply for grant funds for the project under the European Commission's CEF Transport Blending Facility. Through its role as an Implementing Partner under this grant facility, the Bank plays an important role in mobilizing additional public funding for the investment. Furthermore, the loan provides some Financial Value Added as well as flexible drawdown options.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project consists of the retrofitting of rolling stock, an activity that is out of the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU), the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC). The need for an EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) and arrangements for the scrapping of dismissed rolling stock will be assessed during appraisal. The project will promote a modal shift from road to rail and, therefore, generate environmental and safety benefits.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Documents liés
31/03/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - STUTTGART ROLLING STOCK ERTMS RETROFIT

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - STUTTGART ROLLING STOCK ERTMS RETROFIT
Date de publication
31 Mar 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
129188771
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20200173
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Allemagne
Disponible au public
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Related public register
31/03/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - STUTTGART ROLLING STOCK ERTMS RETROFIT
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
STUTTGART ROLLING STOCK ERTMS RETROFIT
Fiche technique
STUTTGART ROLLING STOCK ERTMS RETROFIT

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