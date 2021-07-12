SORBONNE BUSINESS INCUBATOR BUILDING

Research buildings of this kind are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The competent authority has assessed the proposals and has screened out the development; therefore, an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is not required for this project. The Promoter has designed the new building to have an energy performance in accordance with Reglémentation Thermique (RT) 2012, the French standard for nearly zero-energy buildings (NZEB). This means that the new building includes both active and passive design measures in an attempt to reduce its primary energy consumption. Further, the project investments will include a connection to the existing district heating system in Paris and will seek to reduce their energy consumption with the installation of best available energy-efficient technologies, such as new fenestration and façade systems as well as enhancements to the building fabric including insulation. In addition, the Promoter is seeking to provide other environmental benefits such as attenuating surface run-off into the municipal drainage system and the introduction of a green roof and garden.