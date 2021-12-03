DEUTSCHE TELEKOM FIBRE ROLLOUT

The project contributes to the policy objectives of Digital Infrastructure by investing in Very High Capacity Networks (VHCN) located in sub-urban and semi-rural areas. It displays high financial risks due to significant investment costs in front of uncertain revenue flows, which leads to delayed availability of services with significant economic costs for the consumers. The project will accelerate the deployment and generate positive network externalities thanks to the step change in network performance, which will reinforce digital transformation, strengthening competitiveness and innovation. The enhanced network will allow the use of more advanced digital applications and contribute to the resilience of Germany's digital infrastructure. The proposed EIB financing will further strengthen Deutsche Telekom's funding diversification and stability. In particular, the client benefits from favourable lending terms such as long availability period, drawdown flexibility, long tenor of the facility and a notably very sizeable loan amount from a single source. The proposed loan is expected to enable the client to crowd in complementary financing sources for its operation.

