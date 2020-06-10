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TYNDALL NATIONAL INSTITUTE - UCC

Signature(s)

Montant
75 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Irlande : 75 000 000 €
Services : 75 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
18/12/2020 : 75 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
18/08/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TYNDALL NATIONAL INSTITUTE - UCC

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
10 juin 2020
Statut
Référence
Signé | 18/12/2020
20200022
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
TYNDALL NATIONAL INSTITUTE - UCC
UNIVERSITY COLLEGE CORK
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 75 million
EUR 153 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Services - Activités spécialisées, scientifiques et techniques
Description
Objectifs

The project involves the demolition of an existing unused former industrial building and construction of a new research facility for Tyndall National Institute (TNI) providing modern research and development laboratories and facilities to support expansion. The new project will also renovate parts of the existing TNI building (Block A) to make improvements in the energy efficiency and increase functional flexibility of these spaces. In total, the project will create and renovate just over 17,000m2 of research and development space across the TNI complex. Moreover, the project includes significant investment in the upgrading of existing R&D equipment.

The proposed project is designed to assist the Promoter to provide modern research, development and innovation facilities in the field of ICT hardware and systems with beneficial effects for the knowledge economy and wider society in Ireland and Europe. Tyndall National Institute is Ireland's largest single research center and one of its most successful participants in the Horizon 2020 programme. The project is expected to have a positive impact on Ireland's and Europe's innovation capacity and the European Research Area. Further, the project will increase the Institute's capacity to train Early Stage Researchers, doubling its formation of highly skilled and sought after experts in electronics and photonics. Thus, the project is eligible for EIB support under Article 309 of the EU Treaty, point (c) common interest (Innovation and skills). The project also embeds investments aimed at improving the energy efficiency of university buildings, existing or new, to comply with stricter norms as described in the national law and implementing the 2010/31/EU directive on energy efficiency of buildings. As a consequence, the project is also partly eligible for EIB support under Article 309 point c) common interest (climate action).

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Council Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment does not specifically cover educational activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, universities are likely to fall under Annex II of EIA Directive 2014/52/EU with respect to Urban Development. Social and environmental aspects as well as any issues related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal. The project will include new buildings, which will comply with the 2010/31/EU directive on energy efficiency of buildings.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Documents liés
18/08/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TYNDALL NATIONAL INSTITUTE - UCC

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TYNDALL NATIONAL INSTITUTE - UCC
Date de publication
18 Aug 2020
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
126971708
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20200022
Secteur(s)
Services
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Irlande
Disponible au public
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Related public register
18/08/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TYNDALL NATIONAL INSTITUTE - UCC
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
TYNDALL NATIONAL INSTITUTE - UCC
Fiche technique
TYNDALL NATIONAL INSTITUTE - UCC

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