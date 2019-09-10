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BIALYSTOK MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV

Signature(s)

Montant
67 099 082,97 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Pologne : 67 099 082,97 €
Aménagement urbain : 67 099 082,97 €
Date(s) de signature
30/11/2020 : 67 099 082,97 €
Autres liens
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BIALYSTOK MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
Related public register
28/12/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - BIALYSTOK MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
9 octobre 2020
Statut
Référence
Signé | 30/11/2020
20190910
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
BIALYSTOK MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
CITY OF BIALYSTOK
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
PLN 300 million (EUR 66 million)
PLN 697 million (EUR 154 million)
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Municipal framework loan for urban infrastructure investments in the City of Bialystok, mainly focusing on social housing, energy efficiency, education, sports, public open spaces, culture, climate adaptation, municipal buildings, public and multimodal transportation and urban roads.

The operation consists of urban infrastructure investments in the City of Bialystok, Poland, and it aims to support the implementation of the City's multi-year investment plan focused on the modernisation of public services and on improvements to the quality of life of the local population. The operation is expected to consist of urban transport schemes including roads, streets and intersections (37%) and urban infrastructure (63%) such as municipal buildings, energy efficiency improvements, schools and kindergartens, sports facilities and green open spaces.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The Promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal, particularly with regard to EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the construction and refurbishment investments, as well as the alignment of energy efficiency requirements with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU, will also be further assessed during project appraisal. The schemes under the framework loan should have an overall positive impact on the environment by promoting sustainable urban development and reducing energy consumption. However, some of the schemes may fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, which will be assessed during project appraisal.

The Bank will require that the Promoter ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU, 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC or Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Documents liés
26/11/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BIALYSTOK MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
28/12/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - BIALYSTOK MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BIALYSTOK MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
Date de publication
26 Nov 2020
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
131267982
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20190910
Secteur(s)
Aménagement urbain
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - BIALYSTOK MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
Date de publication
28 Dec 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
254426853
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social
Numéro du projet
20190910
Secteur(s)
Aménagement urbain
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BIALYSTOK MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
Related public register
28/12/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - BIALYSTOK MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
BIALYSTOK MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
Fiche technique
BIALYSTOK MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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