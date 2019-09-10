BIALYSTOK MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Aménagement urbain - Construction
Municipal framework loan for urban infrastructure investments in the City of Bialystok, mainly focusing on social housing, energy efficiency, education, sports, public open spaces, culture, climate adaptation, municipal buildings, public and multimodal transportation and urban roads.
The operation consists of urban infrastructure investments in the City of Bialystok, Poland, and it aims to support the implementation of the City's multi-year investment plan focused on the modernisation of public services and on improvements to the quality of life of the local population. The operation is expected to consist of urban transport schemes including roads, streets and intersections (37%) and urban infrastructure (63%) such as municipal buildings, energy efficiency improvements, schools and kindergartens, sports facilities and green open spaces.
The Promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal, particularly with regard to EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the construction and refurbishment investments, as well as the alignment of energy efficiency requirements with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU, will also be further assessed during project appraisal. The schemes under the framework loan should have an overall positive impact on the environment by promoting sustainable urban development and reducing energy consumption. However, some of the schemes may fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, which will be assessed during project appraisal.
The Bank will require that the Promoter ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU, 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC or Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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Documents
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