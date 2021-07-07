BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG WATER SECURITY CLIMATE ACTION

This Project is in line with the EU and EIB policy objectives of environmental protection and climate action, and will generate environmental and health benefits and externalities. These benefits would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.





This will be the borrower's first recent long-term promotional bank loan. It will increase the affordability of the borrower's substantial investment programme into water security and climate action by helping it to optimise its funding base and maturity profile. The Bank's financing will also offer further important benefits such as a long loan maturity and flexibility with respect to availability period, interest rate arrangements and drawdowns, which will enable an optimal alignment with the implementation modalities of the Project.