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BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG WATER SECURITY CLIMATE ACTION

Signature(s)

Montant
100 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Allemagne : 100 000 000 €
Eau, assainissement : 100 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
25/11/2021 : 100 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
15/10/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG WATER SECURITY CLIMATE ACTION

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
7 juillet 2021
Statut
Référence
Signé | 25/11/2021
20190900
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG WATER SECURITY CLIMATE ACTION
ZWECKVERBAND BODENSEE-WASSERVERSORGUNG
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 100 million
EUR 260 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
Description
Objectifs

The project consists of the multi-annual investment programme of the regional water board Bodensee Wasserversorgung. The investments include water security and climate adaptation measures in order to ensure the security of water supply of more than 300 municipalities in the German federal state of Baden-Württemberg.

The project targets resilience to climate change and increase of water supply security for four million inhabitants, as well as upgrading and modernisation of assets.

Additionnalité et impact

This Project is in line with the EU and EIB policy objectives of environmental protection and climate action, and will generate environmental and health benefits and externalities. These benefits would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.


This will be the borrower's first recent long-term promotional bank loan. It will increase the affordability of the borrower's substantial investment programme into water security and climate action by helping it to optimise its funding base and maturity profile. The Bank's financing will also offer further important benefits such as a long loan maturity and flexibility with respect to availability period, interest rate arrangements and drawdowns, which will enable an optimal alignment with the implementation modalities of the Project.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project aims at maintaining compliance with the EU Drinking Water Directive 98/83/EC and the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC. Some of the construction schemes included in the project might fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Environmental impact assessment procedures are carried out where required by the competent authorities and mitigating measures are applied as appropriate. Where appropriate, the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC) are applied. The Bank's appraisal will focus on the Promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply these EU Directives.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Documents liés
15/10/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG WATER SECURITY CLIMATE ACTION

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG WATER SECURITY CLIMATE ACTION
Date de publication
15 Oct 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
138888497
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20190900
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Allemagne
Disponible au public
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
15/10/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG WATER SECURITY CLIMATE ACTION
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG WATER SECURITY CLIMATE ACTION
Fiche technique
BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG WATER SECURITY CLIMATE ACTION

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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