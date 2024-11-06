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PROGRAMME DE RESTAURATION DURABLE DES FORETS

Signature(s)

Montant
150 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Côte d'Ivoire : 150 000 000 €
Agriculture, pêche, sylviculture : 150 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
11/11/2024 : 150 000 000 €
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Related public register
08/11/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PROGRAMME DE RESTAURATION DURABLE DES FORETS

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
3 septembre 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 11/11/2024
20190875
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
PROGRAMME DE RESTAURATION DURABLE DES FORETS
REPUBLIQUE DE COTE D'IVOIRE
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 150 million
EUR 330 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project aims at protecting, rehabilitating and expanding forests in Côte d'Ivoire through the financing of selected capital-intensive structural investments and soft-asset investments of a comprehensive national reforestation and forest rehabilitation programme.

This operation aims to finance selected elements of a comprehensive national forests rehabilitation programme in Côte d'Ivoire, which is expected to increase the country's forest cover by 2.9 million hectares (i.e. 20% of the Ivorian landmass) over the period 2021-2030. The plan supports the implementation of the National Strategy of Conservation, Restoration and Expansion of Forests (SPREF, 2019), which aims at halting and reversing the high deforestation rate of the country.

Additionnalité et impact

The operation aims at mitigating the substantial market failures that have led to the current deforestation situation in Côte d'Ivoire by strengthening the supply of public goods from forests, as well as promoting the generation of environmental, social and economic externalities through investments in sustainable forest management (or SFM) practices. 


The project is coherent and aligned with EU policies and relevant programming documents, as well as with the strategies and policies of partner country, as required by Article 35(1) of the Regulation on Neighbourhood Policy, Development and International Cooperation - Global Europe. The operation contributes to EU priorities in Côte d'Ivoire under the 2021-2027 Multiannual Indicative Programme, in particular to the Team Europe Initiative (TEI) "Sustainable Cocoa" and the TEI "Low Carbon Transition" in Côte d'Ivoire.


The EIB will provide the borrower with advantageous pricing terms and loan maturities in line with a long-term financing strategy, adapted to the economic life of the project.






Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project is expected to contribute to the EIB's climate action (mitigation and adaptation) and to environmental sustainability objectives (protection and restoration of biodiversity and ecosystems). To be further assessed during appraisal. The EIB appraisal team will also explore possibilities to promote positive impact on gender equality within the remits of the investments in line with the Bank's policies. The EIB will require the Promoter to comply with the EIB Environmental and Social Standards.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
6 novembre 2024
11 novembre 2024
Documents liés
08/11/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PROGRAMME DE RESTAURATION DURABLE DES FORETS

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PROGRAMME DE RESTAURATION DURABLE DES FORETS
Date de publication
8 Nov 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
227496627
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20190875
Secteur(s)
Agriculture, pêche, sylviculture
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Côte d'Ivoire
Disponible au public
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Related public register
08/11/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PROGRAMME DE RESTAURATION DURABLE DES FORETS
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
PROGRAMME DE RESTAURATION DURABLE DES FORETS
Fiche technique
PROGRAMME DE RESTAURATION DURABLE DES FORETS

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Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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