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PLATYS IRRIGATION INFRA AND FLOOD PROTECTION

Signature(s)

Montant
80 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Grèce : 80 000 000 €
Eau, assainissement : 80 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
22/01/2024 : 80 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PLATYS IRRIGATION INFRA AND FLOOD PROTECTION - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PLATYS IRRIGATION INFRA AND FLOOD PROTECTION - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
18/04/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PLATYS IRRIGATION INFRA AND FLOOD PROTECTION
Communiqués associés
Grèce : un financement de 160 millions d’EUR de la BEI et de la CEB pour des installations vitales d’irrigation contribue à la protection d’une zone agricole essentielle en Crète
Article sur un sujet connexe
Un réservoir de résilience
Article sur un sujet connexe
Un réservoir de résilience

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
3 février 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 22/01/2024
20190801
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
PLATYS IRRIGATION INFRA AND FLOOD PROTECTION
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 80 million
EUR 160 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The loan will finance the construction of a new artificial reservoir in the Platy River in Crete to secure and improve irrigated agriculture and flood protection in surrounding areas. In particular, the project will consist of: 1. Construction of the Platy artificial reservoir, with 21 million m3 capacity 2. Transfer through 18.6 km of water mains from the reservoir to current overexploited aquifer in the Messara agricultural plain 3. New irrigation scheme of up to 4 350 ha in the surroundings of the Platy reservoir 4. Other (engineering, supervision, land acquisition, contingencies)

The aim is to protect Crete from droughts and floods in a context of climate change, as well as the groundwater resources. The project is included in the approved 1st Revision of the River Basin Management Plan for Crete, the Flood Risk Management Plan and the Regional Development Strategy. The related investments help to implement measures meeting the requirements of the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC and the Floods Directive 2007/60/EC. Due to the project location, the project falls under the EU Cohesion Policy.

Additionnalité et impact

The project concerns the construction of a new reservoir and irrigation network in Crete to secure and improve irrigated agriculture and flood protection in surrounding area.  

 

The project contributes to the cross-cutting objectives of Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability and cohesion.

 

The project will address a number of market failures, as it will: reduce greenhouse gas emissions, mainly through an increase in the biomass and soil retention of olive trees and savings in pumping needs; generate environmental benefits from water kept in the aquifer to a sustainable level; provide flood control benefits; and help improve social cohesion by providing economic opportunities to an area with a declining population. These benefits would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention. 

 

The Promoter (Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport) as well as the future Operator (OAK) are considered well experienced in similar projects in terms of E&S&C management and governance systems.

 

EIB contribution is considered key, as it will provide advantageous terms (longer tenor, availability, grace period, etc) and has a crowding-in effect, allowing the Greek State to complement and diversify its funding sources.  The Bank's technical approach will assure a holistic and integrated water management of the new assets, contributing substantially to environmental sustainability and socio-economic viability.



Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project obtained the positive environmental decision from the Greek Ministry of Environment, Energy and Climate Change. It has been assessed that it will neither cause significant adverse environmental effects, nor leave residual non mitigated environmental risks.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
29 mars 2023
22 janvier 2024
Documents liés
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PLATYS IRRIGATION INFRA AND FLOOD PROTECTION - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PLATYS IRRIGATION INFRA AND FLOOD PROTECTION - Non Technical Summary
18/04/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PLATYS IRRIGATION INFRA AND FLOOD PROTECTION
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Grèce : un financement de 160 millions d’EUR de la BEI et de la CEB pour des installations vitales d’irrigation contribue à la protection d’une zone agricole essentielle en Crète

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PLATYS IRRIGATION INFRA AND FLOOD PROTECTION - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ
Date de publication
7 Feb 2023
Langue
grec
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
166161841
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20190801
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Grèce
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PLATYS IRRIGATION INFRA AND FLOOD PROTECTION - Non Technical Summary
Date de publication
7 Feb 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
165304160
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20190801
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Grèce
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PLATYS IRRIGATION INFRA AND FLOOD PROTECTION
Date de publication
18 Apr 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
165048798
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20190801
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Grèce
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PLATYS IRRIGATION INFRA AND FLOOD PROTECTION - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PLATYS IRRIGATION INFRA AND FLOOD PROTECTION - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
18/04/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PLATYS IRRIGATION INFRA AND FLOOD PROTECTION
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
PLATYS IRRIGATION INFRA AND FLOOD PROTECTION
Fiche technique
PLATYS IRRIGATION INFRA AND FLOOD PROTECTION
Communiqués associés
Grèce : un financement de 160 millions d’EUR de la BEI et de la CEB pour des installations vitales d’irrigation contribue à la protection d’une zone agricole essentielle en Crète
Article sur un sujet connexe
Un réservoir de résilience
Article sur un sujet connexe
Un réservoir de résilience

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Grèce : un financement de 160 millions d’EUR de la BEI et de la CEB pour des installations vitales d’irrigation contribue à la protection d’une zone agricole essentielle en Crète
Article sur un sujet connexe
Un réservoir de résilience
Article sur un sujet connexe
Un réservoir de résilience
Autres liens
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PLATYS IRRIGATION INFRA AND FLOOD PROTECTION - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PLATYS IRRIGATION INFRA AND FLOOD PROTECTION - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
18/04/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PLATYS IRRIGATION INFRA AND FLOOD PROTECTION

Informations et observations générales

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