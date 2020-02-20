Fiche récapitulative
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Fund specialized in financing the biogas sector mainly in Europe, with a focus on France
Eiffel Biogas Fund will focus on production units where primary feedstock are agricultural by-products (cattle manure, pig slurry, etc.). It will also allow food industry wastes or by-products to be used, to a certain extent. A potential phase 2 is already set for the future investments, in energy infrastructures (transport, storage and distribution of Bio-LNG) and biohydrogen production ? distribution. The Fund will invest mainly in the EU and EFTA countries (>80%), with France expected to represent the key market (at least 60% of total fund commitments). Some investments are also expected in EIB Cohesion Priority Regions. The Fund is domiciled in France.
Details of the Fund's environmental and social due diligence procedures for ensuring compliance with relevant EU and national legislation and EIB's Environmental and Social Standards and for investments outside the EU, compliance with national legislation, the principles and standards of relevant EU legislation and EIB' Environmental and Social Standards, as well as the capacity of the Fund Manager to assess and monitor environmental and social risks and impacts, will be reviewed during appraisal. The Fund will be required to develop an environmental & social policy and establish the appropriate management systems so as to comply with the environmental and social requirements of the Bank. The assessment of the environmental and social impacts and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the Fund will have to carry out for each underlying investment, thereby ensuring that the portfolio and these investments are in compliance with national law, EU environmental legislation as well as the EIB Environmental and Social Standards, and for outside the EU, in compliance with national law and in line with the principles and standards of relevant EU environmental legislation as well as the EIB Environmental and Social Standards.
For investments inside the EU, the Fund Manager will be required to take all the requisite measures to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects financed by the fund have been or will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU and/or Directive 2014/24/EU and/or Directive 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required. For investments outside the EU the Fund Manager shall ensure that implementation of the projects they invest in has been and will be done in accordance with the bank's Guide to Procurement (in line with the bank's Equity Risk Guidelines).
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.