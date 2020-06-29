E-MOBILITY - HIGH POWER CHARGING STATIONS

The project components consist of connections to the distribution grid networks and the respective charging stations. They are expected to have limited environmental impact, which will typically be related to noise nuisance and disturbance during construction. After completion, no environmental impact is expected from the ordinary operation of the stations. No environmental impact assessment is required for the project, as it does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the EU EIA Directive. EV infrastructure in itself is not subject to environmental impact assessment processes under either Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive. However, the building of green field parking locations where the EV infrastructure is installed and/or connections to the grid may be screened in under Annex II. The Bank will require in those cases to be informed of the screening decision from Competent Authority. The project is expected to have a positive effect on the environment. The project will power electric vehicles with no emissions of pollutants and hence will contribute to meet air quality standards as set out by the European Union (EU) and the World Health Organization (WHO). The project will also contribute to reduce road transport noise pollution, as electronic vehicles (EV) are also much quieter than conventional vehicles. Finally, the project will have a significant impact on CO2 emissions reduction that will result from the replacement of conventional cars operating on fossil fuels with electric cars powered by less carbon-intensive electricity.