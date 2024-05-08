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BANQUE AGRICOLE - SENEGAL GREEN AGRI VALUE CHAIN

Signature(s)

Montant
30 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Sénégal : 30 000 000 €
Lignes de crédit : 30 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
30/08/2024 : 30 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
22/05/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BANQUE AGRICOLE - SENEGAL GREEN AGRI VALUE CHAIN
Communiqués associés
Sénégal : la Banque Agricole et la BEI, avec le soutien de l’UE signent un accord pour appuyer la souveraineté alimentaire du Sénégal
Projet apparenté
GREEN AFRICAN AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN GA

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
23 janvier 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 30/08/2024
20190749
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
BANQUE AGRICOLE - SENEGAL GREEN AGRI VALUE CHAIN
LA BANQUE AGRICOLE
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 30 million
not applicable
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The operation consists in a Multi-Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) to finance investments in sustainable agriculture in Senegal. In detail, at least 70% of the total amount will target projects in agriculture value-chains and 30% on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.

The aim is to enhance access to finance for eligible cooperatives, small and medium sized enterprises and mid-caps active in agriculture value chains. This will impact positively on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability as well as gender equality and women's economic empowerment in Senegal. In line with the 2X Challenge criteria, at least 30% of the total loan amount will support businesses owned, run, employing or primarily serving women.

Additionnalité et impact

The operation concerns a Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) to La Banque Agricole of Senegal in order to finance investments in sustainable agriculture in Senegal. The project will support private sector development in the agriculture sector and facilitate access to markets and finance for agri-food SMEs and smallholder producers.


The project is fully aligned with the EU and national development objectives, as green and sustainable agriculture and its commercialization is a priority. This operation aims to enhance access to finance for businesses owned and/or run by women, and/or employing and/or serving women, and therefore generate higher developmental impact. To that end, it would contribute towards addressing the market failure of imperfect information and the ensued obstacles to access to finance that SMEs are confronted with when applying for funding. The project will be aligned with the EU's external action, the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI) and its Investment Framework that among others promotes the support of SMEs. It is further aligned with the EU's Action Plans and Multiannual Indicative Plan for Senegal and the Team Europe Initiative for Sub-Saharan Africa and Senegal, while it is strongly aligned with the development priorities included in Senegal's national development plan and the African Union's Agenda 2063. Finally, the proposed operation is expected to advance several Sustainable Development Goals.


The availability of longer-term funds in Euros will enable the borrowers to diversify their funding sources, extend the tenors of their underlying loan and continue deepening local financial markets. It is foreseen that technical assistance will be provided through the African Women Rising Initiative. 

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The EIB will require the intermediary institution to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the procedures including procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the financed sub-projects, will comply with national legislation and the ElB's Environmental and Social Standards as well as international treaties and conventions signed and ratified by or otherwise applicable and binding in the country. The operation will promote the financial inclusion of agriculture value chain actors and SMEs and deliver significant positive environmental and social outcomes by focusing on climate action and environmental sustainability. Supporting food value chains will contribute to increased self-reliance and reduce vulnerability to external shocks.

The EIB will require the intermediary institution to take all requisite measures to ensure that any procurement procedures carried out by final beneficiaries for the financed sub-projects are in line with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
8 mai 2024
30 août 2024
Documents liés
22/05/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BANQUE AGRICOLE - SENEGAL GREEN AGRI VALUE CHAIN
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
GREEN AFRICAN AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN GA
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Sénégal : la Banque Agricole et la BEI, avec le soutien de l’UE signent un accord pour appuyer la souveraineté alimentaire du Sénégal

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BANQUE AGRICOLE - SENEGAL GREEN AGRI VALUE CHAIN
Date de publication
22 May 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
184715550
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20190749
Secteur(s)
Lignes de crédit
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Sénégal
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
22/05/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BANQUE AGRICOLE - SENEGAL GREEN AGRI VALUE CHAIN
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
BANQUE AGRICOLE - SENEGAL GREEN AGRI VALUE CHAIN
Fiche technique
BANQUE AGRICOLE - SENEGAL GREEN AGRI VALUE CHAIN
Communiqués associés
Sénégal : la Banque Agricole et la BEI, avec le soutien de l’UE signent un accord pour appuyer la souveraineté alimentaire du Sénégal
Projet apparenté
GREEN AFRICAN AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN GA

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Sénégal : la Banque Agricole et la BEI, avec le soutien de l’UE signent un accord pour appuyer la souveraineté alimentaire du Sénégal
Autres liens
Related public register
22/05/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BANQUE AGRICOLE - SENEGAL GREEN AGRI VALUE CHAIN
Projet apparenté
GREEN AFRICAN AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN GA

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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