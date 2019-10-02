ATI MEMBERSHIP CONTRIBUTION TOGO

Fiche récapitulative
The project consists of the financing of the membership contribution of several African countries in the capital of African Trade Insurance (ATI). Such participation will enable each country, in the present case Togo, to benefit from the guarantee mechanism of ATI. The project supports the development of various industries, in particular the private sector, through a range of investment and trade insurance products.
The project fosters private sector investments through the expansion of African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI) in Africa. In the specific case, the project will allow Togo to become a member state of ATI. Over the past years, many African countries launched programs aiming at boosting their economies. All these plans have in common the prominent role of the private sector and they all underline the importance of foreign direct investments (FDI) as a driving factor to support the economic growth. As a crucial part of such FDIs and as a central pillar to encourage investors' attractiveness, countries rely on investment insurances provided by private sector insurers or institutions such as the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA). However, the resulting insurance capacity is insufficient, ultimately restricting private sector investments and limiting growth potential in many countries. In 2001, seven African countries created ATI as a tool to support private sector investments and to enhance the business environment in its member states by providing investment and trade guarantees. ATI has grown since then and today 14 African countries are amongst the various shareholders of ATI with more countries interested to follow. The project is also aligned with Togo's national development plan spanning from 2018 to 2022, which includes up to 65% of private sector and foreign investments in the economy for of the future projects in Togo. The operation will contribute to several Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), in particular to inclusive economic growth (SDG 8) and to poverty reduction (SDG 1).
Given the nature of the services sought, no relevant environmental impact to be considered once the Republic of Togo becomes a shareholder of ATI.
The promoter will have to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
À la une
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.