SMART GRID AND WATER INFRASTRUCTURE LINZ

The electricity networks part of the programme comprises the implementation of a number of electricity distribution schemes from low voltage up to 110 kilovolts (kV). The programme schemes fall under Annex II of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. Electricity distribution lines at medium and low voltage are typically implemented with low or insignificant environmental impact. The water and wastewater part of the programme mainly consists of the rehabilitation of existing infrastructure such as water mains, reservoirs and sewers, as well as the modernisation of the wastewater treatment plant. However, there are also some new facilities. All components are expected to comply with relevant EU directives (Urban Wastewater directive EC 91/271/EEC, Drinking Water Directive 98/83/EC and Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC). Some of the water schemes are likely to require an Environmental Impact Assessment. Therefore, the promoter will be required to comply with Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The promoter must also comply with the requirements of the Water Framework Directive, including Art 4(7) where appropriate. According to the available information, the sub-projects are not within any Natura 2000 zones. This will be further analysed during the appraisal.