ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN PUBLIC VENUES

It is expected that the sub-projects under this operation will not have any significant negative environmental or social impact and will not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the EU EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Nevertheless compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal: EU EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the urban renewal, upgrading and construction investments will be reviewed during project appraisal. Energy efficiency requirements will also be further assessed during project appraisal to be in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (2018/844/EU amending the Directive 2010/31/EU), and the Directive on Energy Efficiency 2018/2002/EU (amending the Directive 2012/27/EU).