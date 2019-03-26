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ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN PUBLIC VENUES

Signature(s)

Montant
375 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Grèce : 375 000 000 €
Énergie : 375 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
22/12/2020 : 375 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
24/11/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN PUBLIC VENUES

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
15 juin 2020
Statut
Référence
Signé | 22/12/2020
20190326
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN PUBLIC VENUES
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 375 million
EUR 714 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The EIB will finance an integrated investment programme, launched by the Ministry of Environment & Energy and the Ministry of Economy & Development, aiming to improve energy efficiency in public buildings and other venues (e.g. schools, hospitals and sports facilities). This project falls under the Smart Finance for Smart Buildings (SFSB) initiative, a joint initiative of the EIB Group and the European Commission (EC) aiming at supporting energy efficiency investments in buildings.

The EIB financing consists in an intermediated multi-beneficiary framework loan to enable final beneficiaries to invest in activities related to building retrofitting. This includes, for example, the replacement of frames, insulation measures, replacement of obsolete heating and cooling equipment, installation of renewable energy and building management systems, as well as interventions aiming to the enhancement of the static integrity of the buildings when necessary.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

It is expected that the sub-projects under this operation will not have any significant negative environmental or social impact and will not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the EU EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Nevertheless compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal: EU EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the urban renewal, upgrading and construction investments will be reviewed during project appraisal. Energy efficiency requirements will also be further assessed during project appraisal to be in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (2018/844/EU amending the Directive 2010/31/EU), and the Directive on Energy Efficiency 2018/2002/EU (amending the Directive 2012/27/EU).

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC (if relevant) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Documents liés
24/11/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN PUBLIC VENUES

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN PUBLIC VENUES
Date de publication
24 Nov 2020
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
133965562
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20190326
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Grèce
Disponible au public
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Related public register
24/11/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN PUBLIC VENUES
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN PUBLIC VENUES
Fiche technique
ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN PUBLIC VENUES

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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