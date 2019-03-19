BANJA LUKA MEDICAL COMPLEX

If located within the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. As a potential candidate country to the EU, BiH has adopted the relevant EU Directives, including the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Thus the requirement to carry out an environmental impact assessment (EIA) would be up to the discretion of the competent authorities, based on a case-by-case assessment or pre-defined criteria. The environmental assessment procedures to be applied will be verified during appraisal and should national procedures fall short of what would be required of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, the necessary steps will be taken in order to ensure that the environmental aspects of the project will be dealt with in such a way as to meet the requirements of the Directive.