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PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP)

Signature(s)

Montant
25 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
France : 25 000 000 €
Énergie : 25 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
29/09/2021 : 25 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Resumé Non-Technique de l'Etude d'Impact
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
30/03/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Dossier de demande d’autorisation environnementale – Présentation de l’établissement – Renseignements administratifs
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Note de Presentation Non-Technique
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Dossier de demande d’autorisation environnementale – Description des installations
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Etude de Dangers
Related public register
04/05/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP)
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Link to Promoter's website for EIA Report
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Resumé Non-Technique de l'Etude des Dangers
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Etude de la Faune, de la Flore et des Habitats
Communiqués associés
Guyane : avec le soutien de la Commission européenne, la BEI finance la construction et l’exploitation d’une centrale photovoltaïque ayant recours à des technologies de stockage innovantes

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
12 janvier 2021
Statut
Référence
Signé | 29/09/2021
20190284
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP)
HYDROGENE DE FRANCE SAS,MERIDIAM EI SAS,SA DE LA RAFFINERIE DES ANTILLES
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 25 million
EUR 157 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

Financing of the construction of a 50 MWp photovoltaic (PV) plant with a hybrid storage system with batteries and hydrogen in French Guiana.

The project will demonstrate the application of an innovative hybrid system comprising of batteries and hydrogen for the supply of dispatchable renewable energy. This solution is targeting, as primary markets, islands and other non-interconnected regions where the energy supply is based on expensive fossil fuel generation. The project will contribute to the EIB's priority objectives for energy sector lending related to renewable energy sources and transversal objectives of climate action as well as social cohesion.

Additionnalité et impact

The present project concerns the implementation and operation of a PV with storage in French Guyane. It is a first commercial demonstration of a hybrid battery and hydrogen based energy storage system, which constitutes a technical solution for the generation of dispatchable renewable energy in isolated regions. Through this commercial demonstration of the concept, the project will enable the development of future such projects at larger scale. In future applications, such projects can be designed to provide also additional services such as renewable hydrogen for transport or industrial applications, in addition to the provision of dispatchable renewable energy (e.g. multipurpose renewable hydrogen hubs).

The project entails significant contribution to key EU policies such as (i) energy and climate due to the generation of dispatchable renewable energy, (ii) support on less developed regions due to its context and (iii) energy innovation due to the use of novel energy storage system.

The project has the potential to help address multiple market failures (reduction of negative externalities, public goods, incomplete markets) and leads to good economic profitability and benefits to society.

The EIB contributes to the project, both technically with targeted inputs on social, and environmental matters, and financially, effectively crowding in additional lenders, which would gain key expertise for other, future investments in technologies that are key for the decarbonisation of the economy and have great strategic and competitive value. in addition, the repayment of the financing is adapted to the cashflow generation of the borrower.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project falls in annex II of the EIA directive. The project also falls under the provisions of the Industrial Emissions Directive and the Seveso Directive (lower-tier) due to the hydrogen component and the Water Framework Directive due to the rainwater discharge and the discharge of the water produced in the fuel cells as a by-product. The project was subject to an environmental impact assessment (EIA) process under the provisions of the French Environmental Code (Code de l'Environment), the Water Law (Loi de l'eau) and the Seveso and Industrial Emissions directives. The project was granted the environmental permit on November 2019. The EIA and the social impacts will be assessed during appraisal.

The Promoters have been assessed by the EIB as being private companies not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoters are after all subject to EU public procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU, then the Bank would require the Promoters to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Commentaires

EIB loan proposal of up to EUR 40 million.

Documents liés
31/03/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Resumé Non-Technique de l'Etude d'Impact
31/03/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Etude d'Impact
30/03/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Dossier de demande d’autorisation environnementale – Présentation de l’établissement – Renseignements administratifs
31/03/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Note de Presentation Non-Technique
31/03/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Dossier de demande d’autorisation environnementale – Description des installations
31/03/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Etude de Dangers
04/05/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP)
31/03/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Link to Promoter's website for EIA Report
31/03/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Resumé Non-Technique de l'Etude des Dangers
31/03/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Etude de la Faune, de la Flore et des Habitats
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Guyane : avec le soutien de la Commission européenne, la BEI finance la construction et l’exploitation d’une centrale photovoltaïque ayant recours à des technologies de stockage innovantes

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Resumé Non-Technique de l'Etude d'Impact
Date de publication
31 Mar 2021
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
140021500
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20190284
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Etude d'Impact
Date de publication
31 Mar 2021
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
140050607
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20190284
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Dossier de demande d’autorisation environnementale – Présentation de l’établissement – Renseignements administratifs
Date de publication
30 Mar 2021
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
140022932
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20190284
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Note de Presentation Non-Technique
Date de publication
31 Mar 2021
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
140026212
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20190284
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Dossier de demande d’autorisation environnementale – Description des installations
Date de publication
31 Mar 2021
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
140050110
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20190284
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Etude de Dangers
Date de publication
31 Mar 2021
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
140025357
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20190284
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP)
Date de publication
4 May 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
130278597
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20190284
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Link to Promoter's website for EIA Report
Date de publication
31 Mar 2021
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
140270038
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20190284
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Resumé Non-Technique de l'Etude des Dangers
Date de publication
31 Mar 2021
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
140032272
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20190284
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Etude de la Faune, de la Flore et des Habitats
Date de publication
31 Mar 2021
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
140026563
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20190284
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Resumé Non-Technique de l'Etude d'Impact
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
30/03/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Dossier de demande d’autorisation environnementale – Présentation de l’établissement – Renseignements administratifs
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Note de Presentation Non-Technique
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Dossier de demande d’autorisation environnementale – Description des installations
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Etude de Dangers
Related public register
04/05/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP)
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Link to Promoter's website for EIA Report
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Resumé Non-Technique de l'Etude des Dangers
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Etude de la Faune, de la Flore et des Habitats
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP)
Fiche technique
PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP)
Communiqués associés
Guyane : avec le soutien de la Commission européenne, la BEI finance la construction et l’exploitation d’une centrale photovoltaïque ayant recours à des technologies de stockage innovantes

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Guyane : avec le soutien de la Commission européenne, la BEI finance la construction et l’exploitation d’une centrale photovoltaïque ayant recours à des technologies de stockage innovantes
Autres liens
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Resumé Non-Technique de l'Etude d'Impact
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
30/03/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Dossier de demande d’autorisation environnementale – Présentation de l’établissement – Renseignements administratifs
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Note de Presentation Non-Technique
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Dossier de demande d’autorisation environnementale – Description des installations
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Etude de Dangers
Related public register
04/05/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP)
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Link to Promoter's website for EIA Report
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Resumé Non-Technique de l'Etude des Dangers
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Etude de la Faune, de la Flore et des Habitats

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