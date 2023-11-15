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TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE

Signature(s)

Montant
250 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Israël : 250 000 000 €
Transports : 250 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
14/12/2023 : 250 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Summary of the Environmental Impact Assessment report for the Tel Aviv Green-Line Light Rail Project
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Northern Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Central Section (HEBREW)
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Northern Section (HEBREW)
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Southern Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Southern Section (HEBREW)
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Central Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
Related public register
17/11/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE
Communiqués associés
Israël : la BEI soutient la liaison ferroviaire de Tel-Aviv à hauteur de 250 millions d’EUR

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
7 juin 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 14/12/2023
20190281
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE
STATE OF ISRAEL
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 250 million
EUR 4440 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns the design, finance, construction and maintenance of the LRT Green Line (Tel Aviv Light Rail).

The aim is to support the development of vital infrastructure and thus to improve the quality of life in the city, by making the local public transport more efficient. The project also contributes to the goal of decreasing the use of private vehicles from 54 % of all trips to 30 % by the end of the decade. It will also address market failures related to road externalities in terms of congestion (efficient transport), air and noise pollution, road safety and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions (safe and green transport). The EIB loan will pursue EU and EIB's key interests in supporting climate action agenda, by promoting modal shift from road to rail and thereby a reduction of GHG emissions. The project is consistent with the EU/Israel Action Plan and supports key objectives such as sustainable infrastructure, climate change mitigation and economic cooperation.

Additionnalité et impact

The project concerns the construction of the new Green Light Rail Transit (LRT) line in the city of Tel Aviv, of 39km length with 62 stops. It is a key-project included in Tel Aviv's master plan, which foresees an extensive mass transit network consisting ultimately of three LRT lines (90km) and three metro lines (150km) in order to increase the attractiveness of public transport in the city, which currently relies only on bus services.


﻿By supporting the shift of traffic to a more sustainable transport mode, the project will reduce negative externalities of road traffic (noise and air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, road accidents and congestion), improving travel times and costs. By providing safe and affordable transport also to more vulnerable groups, such as people with reduced mobility, lower income and women, further benefits are unlocked, for example more egalitarian access to jobs and study opportunities.


﻿The Project is expected to contribute directly to several SDGs, most notably climate change mitigation (viz. SDG 13) and urban infrastructure improvement (viz. SDGs 9 & 11). The project shares the development priorities of the EU/Israel Action Plan, which seeks promotion of sustainable development policies and actions, including on climate change. The Green Line LRT is consistent with Israel's National Transport Strategy and directly supports the Tel Aviv Mass Transit Strategic Plan of 2016.


The EIB loan enables the European sponsors to close their funding plan by providing long-term debt alongside other local banks and financial institutions.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

An Environmental impact Assessment (EIA) has been undertaken. The appraisal will assess to what extent the EIA, the Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) and the environmental and social management system of the promoter and the contractor comply with the EIB's Standards. The appraisal will also assess the outcome of any public consultation on the project that took place. As most, if not all land required for the proposed LRT is located within the existing right of way or is government owned, resettlement risks appear to be limited. This however needs to be confirmed during the appraisal. Climate risks identified so far are temperature increases and flooding.

The project is procured under a public-private partnership (PPP) contract that includes a concession to build and maintain the line for 25 years. The tender was published in the Official Journal of the European Union in 2018 (018/S 177-400275) and awarded in 2022. The procurement process was largely in line with the EIB's Guide to Procurement. The borrower of the proposed EIB loan will be the PPP tender-awarded company.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
15 novembre 2023
14 décembre 2023
Documents liés
06/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Summary of the Environmental Impact Assessment report for the Tel Aviv Green-Line Light Rail Project
06/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Northern Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
06/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Central Section (HEBREW)
06/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Northern Section (HEBREW)
06/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Southern Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
06/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Southern Section (HEBREW)
06/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Central Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
17/11/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Israël : la BEI soutient la liaison ferroviaire de Tel-Aviv à hauteur de 250 millions d’EUR

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Summary of the Environmental Impact Assessment report for the Tel Aviv Green-Line Light Rail Project
Date de publication
6 Oct 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
172126939
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20190281
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays méditerranéens
Pays
Israël
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Northern Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
Date de publication
6 Oct 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
179207839
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20190281
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays méditerranéens
Pays
Israël
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Central Section (HEBREW)
Date de publication
6 Oct 2023
Langue
Hébreu
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
168912003
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20190281
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays méditerranéens
Pays
Israël
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Northern Section (HEBREW)
Date de publication
6 Oct 2023
Langue
Hébreu
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
168910348
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20190281
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays méditerranéens
Pays
Israël
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Southern Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
Date de publication
6 Oct 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
179210129
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20190281
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays méditerranéens
Pays
Israël
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Southern Section (HEBREW)
Date de publication
6 Oct 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
168908588
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20190281
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays méditerranéens
Pays
Israël
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Central Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
Date de publication
6 Oct 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
179192525
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20190281
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays méditerranéens
Pays
Israël
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE
Date de publication
17 Nov 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
174383465
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20190281
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays méditerranéens
Pays
Israël
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Summary of the Environmental Impact Assessment report for the Tel Aviv Green-Line Light Rail Project
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Northern Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Central Section (HEBREW)
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Northern Section (HEBREW)
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Southern Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Southern Section (HEBREW)
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Central Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
Related public register
17/11/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE
Fiche technique
TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE
Communiqués associés
Israël : la BEI soutient la liaison ferroviaire de Tel-Aviv à hauteur de 250 millions d’EUR

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Israël : la BEI soutient la liaison ferroviaire de Tel-Aviv à hauteur de 250 millions d’EUR
Autres liens
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Summary of the Environmental Impact Assessment report for the Tel Aviv Green-Line Light Rail Project
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Northern Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Central Section (HEBREW)
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Northern Section (HEBREW)
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Southern Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Southern Section (HEBREW)
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Central Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
Related public register
17/11/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE

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