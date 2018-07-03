ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM GUINEA

The promoter will be required to implement and operate the relevant investments in conformity with national law and the EIB environmental and social standards, as set out in Vol I of the EIB Environmental and Social Handbook. This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by converting energy supply infrastructure of telecom towers to more efficient and less carbon intensive alternatives. The individual installations to be financed are likely to be very small and are expected to have very limited negative environmental impacts. The cumulated impact could instead generate important environmental benefits. An environmental impact assessment (EIA), as defined under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, amending 2011/92/EU, will not be required.