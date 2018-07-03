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ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM GUINEA

Signature(s)

Montant
27 434 842,25 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Guinée : 27 434 842,25 €
Énergie : 27 434 842,25 €
Date(s) de signature
27/09/2019 : 27 434 842,25 €
Autres liens
Related public register
01/02/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM GUINEA
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM GUINEA
Communiqués associés
Guinée : un concours de la BEI de 30 millions d’USD pour soutenir l’efficacité énergétique dans les télécommunications
Article sur un sujet connexe
Une Afrique numérique pour lutter contre le COVID-19

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
22 décembre 2019
Statut
Référence
Signé | 27/09/2019
20180703
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM GUINEA
IPT POWERTECH GUINEA SA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
USD 30 million (EUR 27 million)
USD 47 million (EUR 42 million)
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The project will finance a new energy efficient infrastructure (electrical and photovoltaic (PV) supply, batteries) for the existing and new cellular towers across Guinea, in order to improve the energy efficiency and reliability of power supply, as well as increasing renewable energy consumption.

The promoter, an Energy Service Company (ESCO) based in Guinea, will take over the maintenance of the supporting infrastructure including but not limited to existing air-conditioning units, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems and back-up diesel group. The purpose of the project is to upgrade the facilities by supplying part or all of the power with solar panels, increasing storage capacity and installing free-cooling equipment. It will decrease the electricity consumption and significantly reduce both the diesel consumption and the associated maintenance costs. This project will therefore bring global and local environmental benefits

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The promoter will be required to implement and operate the relevant investments in conformity with national law and the EIB environmental and social standards, as set out in Vol I of the EIB Environmental and Social Handbook. This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by converting energy supply infrastructure of telecom towers to more efficient and less carbon intensive alternatives. The individual installations to be financed are likely to be very small and are expected to have very limited negative environmental impacts. The cumulated impact could instead generate important environmental benefits. An environmental impact assessment (EIA), as defined under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, amending 2011/92/EU, will not be required.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union if required.

Documents liés
01/02/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM GUINEA
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM GUINEA
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Guinée : un concours de la BEI de 30 millions d’USD pour soutenir l’efficacité énergétique dans les télécommunications

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM GUINEA
Date de publication
1 Feb 2020
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
91808472
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20180703
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Guinee
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM GUINEA
Date de publication
24 Dec 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
164852917
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Numéro du projet
20180703
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Guinee
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
01/02/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM GUINEA
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM GUINEA
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM GUINEA
Fiche technique
ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM GUINEA
Communiqués associés
Guinée : un concours de la BEI de 30 millions d’USD pour soutenir l’efficacité énergétique dans les télécommunications
Article sur un sujet connexe
Une Afrique numérique pour lutter contre le COVID-19

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Guinée : un concours de la BEI de 30 millions d’USD pour soutenir l’efficacité énergétique dans les télécommunications
Article sur un sujet connexe
Une Afrique numérique pour lutter contre le COVID-19
Autres liens
Related public register
01/02/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM GUINEA
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM GUINEA

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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