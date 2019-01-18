VHH HAMBURG E-MOBILITY PROGRAMME

Manufacturing of rolling stock and of software and IT systems does not fall within the scope of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC amended by Directive 2014/52/EU; therefore, no Environmental Impact Assessment will be required for this component. For the infrastructure component, the compliance with the requirements of the EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by Directive 2014/52/EU will be required. The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the public transport to increase and/or maintain modal share. Furthermore, the project will contribute to reducing Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions and noise.