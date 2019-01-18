VHH HAMBURG E-MOBILITY PROGRAMME

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- Transports - Transports et entreposage
The project is presented under the Clean Urban Transport Programme Loan Germany (2019-0204), which is intended to support both public and private promoters operating under a public service contract responsible for transport of passengers in urban areas in German municipalities. The project, which consists of Verkehrsbetriebe Hamburg-Holstein's (VHH) investment programme for bus electrification, includes: (i) the renewal of Hamburg's urban public bus fleet within the period 2019-2023 (e-buses) and (ii) the construction of associated infrastructure needs, namely IT systems and the remodelling of depots to adapt them to electromobility.
The project, structured as an investment loan, is expected to consist of (i) the acquisition of approximately 155 electric buses to substitute old Euro III-V diesel buses, (ii) the adaptation of 4 depots to electromobility and the construction of one new depot adapted to electric buses, and (iii) the implementation of software and IT systems in the Municipality of Hamburg, Germany.
Manufacturing of rolling stock and of software and IT systems does not fall within the scope of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC amended by Directive 2014/52/EU; therefore, no Environmental Impact Assessment will be required for this component. For the infrastructure component, the compliance with the requirements of the EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by Directive 2014/52/EU will be required. The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the public transport to increase and/or maintain modal share. Furthermore, the project will contribute to reducing Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions and noise.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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