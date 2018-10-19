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GORZOW WLKP URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Montant
91 539 038,97 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Pologne : 91 539 038,97 €
Aménagement urbain : 36 276 921,14 €
Transports : 55 262 117,83 €
Date(s) de signature
8/11/2022 : 3 641 820,72 €
8/11/2022 : 5 547 734,46 €
31/07/2020 : 14 087 380,51 €
3/12/2018 : 18 547 719,91 €
31/07/2020 : 21 459 882,96 €
3/12/2018 : 28 254 500,41 €
Autres liens
Related public register
18/12/2018 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GORZOW WLKP URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
19 octobre 2018
Statut
Référence
Signé | 03/12/2018
20180450
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
GORZOW WLKP URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
CITY OF GORZOW WIELKOPOLSKI
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
PLN 400 million (EUR 92 million)
PLN 923 million (EUR 213 million)
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project is a Structural Programme Loan (SPL) to support the Polish city of Gorzów Wielkopolski's Development Strategy alongside the European structural and investment funds' (ESIF) grant funding. The potential list of SPL allocations includes municipal schemes in urban transport (primarily tram line upgrades with smaller investments in cycle links and urban roads) with some investments in social facilities, education, culture, sports and other public infrastructure schemes. The final beneficiaries will be municipal authorities, public transport and road users, and residents. The project will support eligible investment schemes in the City of Gorzow Wielkopolski in the 2017-2022 period. It will focus on urban development and infrastructure modernisation.

The objective of the project is to improve the asset base of the city and enabling it to provide better public services, which can lead to improved competitiveness and have a positive impact on the human capital in the city. The investments will ultimately contribute to achieving the long-term development strategy of the city.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Poland, as an EU Member State, has harmonised its environmental legislation in line with the relevant EU Directives. The Bank's appraisal will focus on the promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the EU Strategic environmental assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the EU Environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive (2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU), as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC accordingly) where appropriate. If applicable, compliance with the other EU Directives and the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings (2010/31/EU) will be further examined during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/24/EU, 2014/25/EU and/or 2014/23/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU.

Documents liés
18/12/2018 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GORZOW WLKP URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GORZOW WLKP URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Date de publication
18 Dec 2018
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
87633138
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20180450
Secteur(s)
Transports
Aménagement urbain
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
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Related public register
18/12/2018 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GORZOW WLKP URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
GORZOW WLKP URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Fiche technique
GORZOW WLKP URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE

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