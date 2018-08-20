FONDS TOURISME OCCITANIE

Fiche récapitulative
The operation consists in a EUR 60m maximum loan to a fund set up by the French region of Occitanie to support public and private initiatives in the tourism sector. The fund will provide public entities (50% of invested resources) as well as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps with types of loans that are not easily available in the market.
The project will improve access to finance at favourable conditions for SMEs, public entities and public authorities in the tourism sector in the Occitanie Region. It aims at strengthening the competitiveness of SMEs as well as at upgrading obsolete infrastructure and facilities, thus encouraging innovation and the improvement of services to enhance tourists' experience.
The investments made by the Fund may contribute to generate environmental benefits as some of the investments may include energy efficiency refurbishments of existing public and private buildings. The actual climate action contribution of the project will have to be carefully assessed during the appraisal. Details of the Fund's environmental and social due diligence procedures for ensuring compliance with relevant EU and national regulation and EIB's Environmental and Social Standards as well as the capacity of the Fund Manager to assess and monitor environmental and social risks and impacts, will be reviewed during the appraisal. The Fund will be required to develop an environmental & social policy and establish the appropriate management systems so as to comply with the environmental and social requirements of the Bank. The assessment of the environmental and social impacts and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the Fund will have to carry out for each underlying investment, thereby ensuring that the portfolio and these investments are in compliance with national law, EU environmental legislation as well as the EIB Environmental and Social Standards.
The Bank will require the Fund Manager to take all the requisite measures to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects financed by the Fund will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU and/or 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.