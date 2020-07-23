VOCATIONAL EDUCATION AND TRAINING IN UKRAINE

The Republic of Ukraine signed an Association Agreement with the EU in 2014. As part of that agreement, Ukraine committed to transposing the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending directive 2011/92/EU into its legislation. In 2017, Ukraine passed legislation updating its current legislation that broadly transposes Directive 2014/52/EU and 2011/92/EU bringing the country's EIA legislation in line with EU law. The principles of the 2017 legislation would satisfy the EIB's Environmental and Social Safeguards. The project is expected to be located where existing VET schools and education infrastructure exist. Therefore, potential negative environmental and social impacts are likely to be minor. If situated in the EU, the project would likely fall within Annex II of Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore be subject to screening. However, formal screening does not exist in Ukraine and the responsibility lies with the developer using professionally competent people to assess the environmental impacts against the legislation. Such an assessment must be carried out prior to providing development consent as the authority issuing the development consent checks it. The potential impact on any conservation areas will also need to be appraised. The compliance of the procedures in place with the EIB Environmental and Social Standards will be analysed during the appraisal. Although Ukraine has not yet transposed Directive 2010/31/EU on the performance of energy in buildings, it has passed legislation on energy efficiency in buildings. The new buildings will be designed and built to conform to Directive 2010/31/EU.