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DEIR ALLA WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION

Signature(s)

Montant (.*)
81 250 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Jordanie : 81 250 000 €
Eau, assainissement : 81 250 000 €
Date(s) de signature
27/10/2019 : 16 250 000 €
5/03/2019 : 65 000 000 €
(*) Y compris des subventions à l'investissement de 6 987 500 € fourni par ECONOMIC RESILIENCE INITIATIVE FUND ,a 8 937 500 € Investment Grants fourni par ECONOMIC RESILIENCE INITIATIVE FUND
Autres liens
Related public register
07/11/2018 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - DEIR ALLA WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION - Environmental and Social Assessment for the Feasibility Study
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - DEIR ALLA WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION
Communiqués associés
Jordanie : la BEI fournit une aide non remboursable de 16,3 millions d’EUR à l’appui de la mise en œuvre du projet « Deir Alla et Al Karameh »

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
5 novembre 2018
Statut
Référence
Signé | 05/03/2019
20180058
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
DEIR ALLA WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION
MINISTRY OF WATER AND IRRIGATION - HASHEMITE KINGDOM OF JORDAN
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 81 million
EUR 97 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
Description
Objectifs

The project will improve the existing water supply systems of the Deir Alla and Al Karameh districts in the Jordan Valley. It will also provide for the first time a centralised wastewater collection and treatment system for Deir Alla.

The overall long-term objectives of the project are to contribute to: (i) Improvement of potable water quality in the project area; (ii) Mitigating climate change impact by minimising water losses through leakages and thus a reduction of non-revenue water; (iii) Reduced energy consumption in the water supply system through increased energy efficiency and reduced leakages of the water supply system; (iv) Improvement of the groundwater quality; (v) Improvement in security of water supply for agriculture by providing an additional source of water and thus mitigating climate change impact; (vi) Job creation, during construction and operation, in one of the poorest areas of Jordan; and (vii) Institutional strengthening of the beneficiary. The project is a high priority for the Jordanian government under the National Water Strategy 2016-2025, and is fully in line with EU-Jordan Partnership Priorities, especially the objectives of fostering Growth and Job Opportunities. The project is fully in line with EIB's objectives under the External Lending Mandate 2014-2020, specifically the development of social and economic infrastructure, as well as the Bank's recently adopted Water Sector Lending Orientation. Finally, the project is also in line with UN Sustainable Development Goals #6, which calls for ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all and # 11 (make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable).

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project will have a positive impact on public health and the environment by reducing the discharge of untreated waste water to the Jordan Valley. Inside the EU, the project components would be categorised under Annex II and therefore would be subject to environmental screening to define if an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) would be required according to the relevant competent authority. Climate change aspects will be examined during the appraisal. The Bank will assess the social aspects of the project during appraisal to ensure adherence to its social standards.

The promoter will have to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Garantie au titre du MPE
Commentaires

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Total financing for the project amounts EUR 81m, consisting of about EUR 65m of EIB loan and about EUR 16m of a an Economic Resilience Initiative (ERI) investment grant.

Documents liés
07/11/2018 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - DEIR ALLA WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION - Environmental and Social Assessment for the Feasibility Study
16/01/2019 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - DEIR ALLA WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Jordanie : la BEI fournit une aide non remboursable de 16,3 millions d’EUR à l’appui de la mise en œuvre du projet « Deir Alla et Al Karameh »

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - DEIR ALLA WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION - Environmental and Social Assessment for the Feasibility Study
Date de publication
7 Nov 2018
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
88030245
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20180058
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Pays méditerranéens
Pays
Jordanie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - DEIR ALLA WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION
Date de publication
16 Jan 2019
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
87806978
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20180058
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Pays méditerranéens
Pays
Jordanie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
07/11/2018 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - DEIR ALLA WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION - Environmental and Social Assessment for the Feasibility Study
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - DEIR ALLA WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
DEIR ALLA WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION
Fiche technique
DEIR ALLA WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION
Communiqués associés
Jordanie : la BEI fournit une aide non remboursable de 16,3 millions d’EUR à l’appui de la mise en œuvre du projet « Deir Alla et Al Karameh »

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Jordanie : la BEI fournit une aide non remboursable de 16,3 millions d’EUR à l’appui de la mise en œuvre du projet « Deir Alla et Al Karameh »
Autres liens
Related public register
07/11/2018 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - DEIR ALLA WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION - Environmental and Social Assessment for the Feasibility Study
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - DEIR ALLA WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION

Photogallery

Deir Alla Water Supply and Sanitation
Deir Alla Water Supply and Sanitation
©EIB

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
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