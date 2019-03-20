CHWAPI TOURNAI HOSPITAL (BELGIUM)

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The project has been subject to a full EIA and the non technical summary (NTS) has been made available to the Bank. During the appraisal, the Bank will revise the full EIA. In line with Directive 2010/31, the building will have to meet at least the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The energy performance of the hospital and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during the appraisal. It is expected that the project will bring wider benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.