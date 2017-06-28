AGRIA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
- Agriculture, pêche, sylviculture - Agriculture, sylviculture et pêche
The project consists of the construction of a new port facility in the vicinity of the Port of Varna for the storage, handling and export of grain, vegetable oils and sunflower meals in the area of Beloslav, Bulgaria. The new facility will mainly be used for the storage and exporting operations of the promoter's produce, but will also service similar operations for other producers and exporters in the region. The main project components include dredging works, the construction of a new quay wall and operational area, six grain silos, a pump station and pipe transportation for loading liquid cargos, an administration building, connections to the road and rail network and a ship loader and other operational port equipment. The facility will have a total annual throughput of 1 million tonnes of grain, 160 000 tonnes of liquid cargos (vegetable oils) and 110 000 tonnes of sunflower meal.
The project will contribute to the development of a comprehensive Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) node by improving the capacity and efficiency of the associated supply chain. it also promotes sea sustainable transport as an alternative to other carbon intensive transport modes and supports sustainable economic growth as well as the development of a less developed region.
With the appropriate conditions in place (published in the Environmental and Social Data Sheet), the project is acceptable for financing in environmental and social terms.
The promoter is a private company and the project will be developed on privately owned land. Therefore, the promoter is not required to follow the EU public procurement directives and may undertake private procurement procedures according to the Bank's Guide to Procurement (GtP). The promoter has shared and discussed its internal procurement procedures with the Bank's Services and these seem to be aligned with the GtP requirements. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the promoter are suitable for the project and satisfactory to the EIB.
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