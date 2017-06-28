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AGRIA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL

Signature(s)

Montant
14 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Bulgarie : 14 000 000 €
Transports : 7 000 000 €
Agriculture, pêche, sylviculture : 7 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
20/12/2018 : 7 000 000 €
20/12/2018 : 7 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
11/06/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AGRIA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Projet apparenté
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
14 août 2018
Statut
Référence
Signé | 20/12/2018
20170928
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
AGRIA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
AGRIA GROUP HOLDING AD
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 14 million
EUR 29 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project consists of the construction of a new port facility in the vicinity of the Port of Varna for the storage, handling and export of grain, vegetable oils and sunflower meals in the area of Beloslav, Bulgaria. The new facility will mainly be used for the storage and exporting operations of the promoter's produce, but will also service similar operations for other producers and exporters in the region. The main project components include dredging works, the construction of a new quay wall and operational area, six grain silos, a pump station and pipe transportation for loading liquid cargos, an administration building, connections to the road and rail network and a ship loader and other operational port equipment. The facility will have a total annual throughput of 1 million tonnes of grain, 160 000 tonnes of liquid cargos (vegetable oils) and 110 000 tonnes of sunflower meal.

The project will contribute to the development of a comprehensive Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) node by improving the capacity and efficiency of the associated supply chain. it also promotes sea sustainable transport as an alternative to other carbon intensive transport modes and supports sustainable economic growth as well as the development of a less developed region.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

With the appropriate conditions in place (published in the Environmental and Social Data Sheet), the project is acceptable for financing in environmental and social terms.

The promoter is a private company and the project will be developed on privately owned land. Therefore, the promoter is not required to follow the EU public procurement directives and may undertake private procurement procedures according to the Bank's Guide to Procurement (GtP). The promoter has shared and discussed its internal procurement procedures with the Bank's Services and these seem to be aligned with the GtP requirements. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the promoter are suitable for the project and satisfactory to the EIB.

Documents liés
11/06/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AGRIA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
16/04/2018 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AGRIA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
Date de publication
11 Jun 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
84811404
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20170928
Secteur(s)
Transports
Agriculture, pêche, sylviculture
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Bulgarie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
scoreboard - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Date de publication
16 Apr 2018
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
prêts
Numéro du document
82872661
Thématique du document
EFSI Obligation légale
Type de document
Tableau de bord
Numéro du projet
20170628
Dernière mise à jour
16 Apr 2018
Secteur(s)
Industrie, Énergie, Agriculture, pêche, sylviculture
Pays
Pays de l’UE
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
11/06/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AGRIA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
AGRIA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
Fiche technique
AGRIA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
Projet apparenté
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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