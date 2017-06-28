AGRIA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL

The project consists of the construction of a new port facility in the vicinity of the Port of Varna for the storage, handling and export of grain, vegetable oils and sunflower meals in the area of Beloslav, Bulgaria. The new facility will mainly be used for the storage and exporting operations of the promoter's produce, but will also service similar operations for other producers and exporters in the region. The main project components include dredging works, the construction of a new quay wall and operational area, six grain silos, a pump station and pipe transportation for loading liquid cargos, an administration building, connections to the road and rail network and a ship loader and other operational port equipment. The facility will have a total annual throughput of 1 million tonnes of grain, 160 000 tonnes of liquid cargos (vegetable oils) and 110 000 tonnes of sunflower meal.