AEROPORT DE LA GUADELOUPE

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- Transports - Transports et entreposage
The project comprises a number of investments at Pointe-à-Pitre/Le Raizet International Airport (PTP), in Guadeloupe, which are aimed at accommodating future growth in traffic, alleviating current congestion and improving safety and security performance. It corresponds to the first phase of the airport development plan and includes the extension and reconfiguration of the passenger terminals, the reconstruction of the existing runway pavement, the acquisition of Explosive Detection Systems (EDS) equipment meeting Standard 3 (S3) and a range of other airside and terminal investments. The project will increase the capacity of the airport from 2 to 2.5 million passengers per annum (mppa).
The project is essential for maintaining sound access for air transport to Guadeloupe and will provide additional capacity at the airport in order to accommodate further growth in traffic and enhance operational resilience and passenger service standards. It will also increase the level of compliance of the facilities with the latest safety and security European regulations.
The project investments might fall under Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, meaning that the competent authority makes the decision as to whether a formal EIA is required or not. Compliance to this and to any other national and EU environmental legislation, including the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively) and EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings (2010/31/EU), as well as the status of any pre-existing development consents will be reviewed and assessed during the appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2004/17/EC and 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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