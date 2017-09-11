AEROPORT DE LA GUADELOUPE

The project investments might fall under Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, meaning that the competent authority makes the decision as to whether a formal EIA is required or not. Compliance to this and to any other national and EU environmental legislation, including the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively) and EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings (2010/31/EU), as well as the status of any pre-existing development consents will be reviewed and assessed during the appraisal.